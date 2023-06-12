Yvonna Nacke enjoyed 93 years in this world and, always one for adventure, moved her five children to Taiwan in 1968 and Thailand in 1970 to be closer to her husband, Algie (stationed in Vietnam). The relocation provided many opportunities to travel internationally, and she circumnavigated the globe more than once with five kids in tow. Yvonna worked diligently as a nurse for many commercial hospitals. Perhaps her most famous patient was former Democratic presidential nominee, George Wallace, after he survived an assassination attempt in Maryland in 1972. The Alabama National Guard honored her with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel for her service. Yvonna also worked as a nurse in various embassies for the US Department of State and for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Marion until she retired.
Yvonna was a long-time member of the Swayzee United Methodist Church and was involved in various community organizations. She obtained a realtor’s license and worked to provide affordable homes to those in need. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Yvonna was born on February 22, 1930, in Logansport and passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023, in Mount Airy, Maryland. Yvonna graduated from high school in Star City in May of 1948 and is an alumnus of Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette in 1951. Yvonna married Algie Nacke on September 9, 1951, in Bloomington, Indiana.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Algie Nacke, and her oldest son, Gary Nacke (Janis); her daughter-in-law, Debbie Nacke; her son-in-law, Earl Golden; her brothers, George Fisher, Charles Fisher (Evelyn), Jim Fisher (Darlene), and Donald “Ed” Fisher (Olive); and her sister, Barbara Fisher.
Surviving Yvonna are her sisters, Madeline Sommers and Katherine Moore; her children, Kevin Nacke (Debbie), Dana Nacke (Sally), Aaron Nacke (Anna), and Lillian Golden (Earl); her grandchildren, Kevin Nacke, Jr., Robert Nacke, David Nacke, Leslie Parker, Jessica Boyd, Danielle Banks, Ian Nacke, Cameron Golden, Brandon Hogan, Matthew Hogan, and Jacob Golden; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral & Cremation Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Indiana, will host a visitation on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The funeral ceremony will occur on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10:30 am, followed by the burial at Star City Cemetery, Judson Street, in Star City, Indiana, at approximately 1:00 pm.
The United Methodist Church in Swayzee will host a dinner after the burial at 4:30 pm.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
