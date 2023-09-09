Consuming what others want us to eat begins early. Remember when an adult waved a spoonful of mysterious goo at you while making airplane noises?
Me, neither.
But since Orville and Wilbur Wright flew the first airplane, every mommy and daddy has used the Airplane Method of feeding offspring.
Their hums and buzzes, though, sounded more like disgruntled yellow jackets. No wonder we stared, mouths open, defenseless in high chairs. In a flash, parents shoved in a glob, dipped the spoon into the jar, and tried again.
We wagged our heads in that no-way gesture built in every kid’s DNA, and the strained banana-spinach landed in our hair. If generous, we shared the bounty by spitting it into our parents’ hair.
Eventually, though, we began eating what Mom and Dad expected us to eat. During the 1950s and 60s, we were told at home and school, “Clean your plate!” Usually, the adult included an addendum about starving children in China.
Why would eating that loathsome boiled cabbage make those kids happier? I gladly would have shared it with them.
Since such charity appeared impossible, I solved the cabbage crisis in the only decent way. When Mom took dishes to the kitchen, I wadded the evil mess into my paper napkin and sat on it, thereby earning dessert.
Despite this triumph, I clung to the notion I should eat to please others. By adulthood, the principle had embedded itself firmly in my psyche.
However, when my firstborn graced her garage-sale highchair, nutrition authorities advocated a different approach. Parents were to let the child take the lead, even if that lead involved shooting a barrage of Cheerios across the room or shoving toddler sausages up her nose.
I questioned that sausage technique. And secretly reverted to the Airplane Method.
You too? So, we joined in perpetuating the practice throughout generations.
And we continued to bow to others’ expectations.
Come on, ’fess up. When was the last time you refused birthday cake at work? To decline cake at anyone’s birthday, graduation or anniversary celebration is viewed not only as a social faux pas, but downright unfriendly. Leaving cakes untouched at a church potluck is grounds for a nonvoluntary transfer to a different denomination.
Southerners expand the you-must-eat-this philosophy – and waistlines –exponentially. Especially at funerals, consolation offered is measured in calories. Recently, after my 103-year-old aunt’s service, we family members were coerced – er, coaxed – by church ladies to eat mountains of fried chicken with at least a dozen lard-laden side dishes. Solace is also measured in sugar. Already stuffed like a rotund Pooh bear, I attempted to do justice to a table full of desserts.
All this while my kin pressed me to consume numerous breads, cakes and barbecued ribs they dropped by. One cousin brought two dozen eggs from her cherished hens – just for my two-day stay.
This Yankee did her best to make her relatives proud. Though not hungry, I scrambled a few eggs. I even ate pizza for breakfast before departing for my plane so another cousin, who had brought it over for my late-night snack, would not feel slighted.
Not everyone gobbles yummy, cholesterol-laden foods under duress. We sometimes eat to demonstrate we are cool. We patronize restaurants that serve miniscule portions on enormous plates, expensive food whose prices supposedly are justified by squiggles of unknown sauces and stalks of grass-like plant matter stuck in the middle.
When we wish to be thought eclectic, we pay big bucks for foreign food that makes long-ago school lunches seem tasty. Never once do we ask ourselves: does my stomach truly crave roasted guinea pig with grapefruit-tea glaze?
Or we follow trendy diets not for our health, but because they are lauded by other people who are following other people who are following other people, ad nauseum.
Of course, there are those to whom we should pay heed, but would rather overlook: doctors, nurses and nutritionists who insist we eat kale. …
Say, do you know anyone who has a birthday today? I would love to celebrate with them.
And I won’t even need airplane sounds.
