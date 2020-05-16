Instead of watching another episode of that television show this weekend, Marion Civic Theatre’s Young Actors with a Cause (YAWAC) invites the community to attend an online performance of their second annual variety show, Seasons of Love.
“I think it’s going to be great,” said director Kaleigh South as she edited the videos together.
For two months, 22 young actors ranging from third to 11th grade worked individually with seven directors over video calls.
The actors recorded their performances, and the pre-recorded show will be available for 24 hours, beginning at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
“A lot of them were excited about trying something different,” South said. “A lot of them were excited to have something to do during quarantine.”
The show will include selections of music, monologues and dance from shows like “Anastasia,” “Waitress,” “Oliver!” and “Rent.”
Twelve-year-old Isaiah Stevens will be performing “Not While I’m Around” from “Sweeney Todd.”
“It just hasn’t really been normal not being around everybody, seeing everybody’s smiling faces,” Isaiah said.
His sister, Madison Ratliff, 15, is performing “Candle on the Water” from “Pete’s Dragon.”
“It’s about, if everybody else leaves you, I’ll still be there for you,” Madison said.
During this production process, Madison said she has learned that performing on a stage feels very different than performing for a camera.
“I think I like it better on the stage. I like being around other people and being able to actually talk face to face with them,” Madison said. “Performing virtually is weird.”
Shawnda Ratliff is one of the directors of the show, and the mother of six of the actors, including Madison and Isaiah.
“The process has been a little more tedious,” Shawnda said. “The kids that I worked with did very well. They did a very good job.”
Just like last year’s variety show, “Seasons of Love” will be available to stream free of charge with the option to donate to YAWAC.
“Watch it from your couch,” South said. “All of the money goes towards the future shows they do with the children’s theater program.”
Marion Civic Theatre is planning another virtual show, “Together,” which will also be free, but has indefinitely postponed planned performances of “The Great Gatsby” and “Chicago.”
“We’re definitely hoping to still do those two shows, we just don’t know when they can happen,” South said. “We can’t be back into the theater until phase four, and even then, I think it’s only half capacity.”
Due to the cancellation of the performances, the theater is in need of donations and support, South said.
To watch “Seasons of Love,” grab a free ticket at our.show/marioncivic/seasonsoflove.
A link to access the show will be emailed to the provided email address on May 16 at 7:30 p.m.
