Wyatt Glen Engle, 18, of rural North Manchester, Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in Wabash County, Indiana. He was born on Aug. 26, 2003, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Rex A. Engle and Nichole (Fox) Foster.
Wyatt was a senior at Whitko High School. He worked at McDonalds in North Manchester. He was a member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. Wyatt enjoyed writing rap beats, Yu-Gi-Oh cards and playing video games.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Rex A. and Jennifer Engle of South Whitley, Indiana, mother, Nichole Foster of Churubusco, Indiana, sister, Adelynn Engle of North Manchester, brother, Jesse Engle of South Whitley, grandparents, Glen and Beth Engle of North Manchester, Tonyia and Andy Wolf of Columbia City, Indiana, Rick and Carol Price of Etna Green, Indiana, and great-grandmother, Elizabeth Engle of Wabash, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jasper Engle.
Friends may call 2-8 pm Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave, Wabash. A private service will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorial is Ronald McDonald House.
The memorial guest book for Wyatt may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
