This fall, I celebrate the anniversary of a writing milestone: a contract for a novella (short novel) from a publisher. For years, my computer and I collaborated in writing pounds and pounds of practice fiction. At first, it did a better job than I did. But I wouldn’t let a machine beat me at the publishing game. I read book after book, studying how to construct plots, create characters and achieve a style that would wow the literary world. I went to classes. I song-and-danced editors. And in the end, the computer didn’t win the contract. I signed it and found myself “under deadline.”
At first, living under deadline was a dream come true. Fellow writers threw confetti. Friends and family offered to buy hundreds of copies of my book.
Then I realized I’d probably better write it.
I love the initial stages of writing fiction. My characters and I take to each other immediately. They’re willing to be blondes, brunettes, redheads or bald heads. I can grow them tall or short, skinny or portly, freckled, bearded, or alien. I can strike them with lightning, ride them in rickshaws across China, sit them down to eat turnip greens at Cracker Barrel or sail them across the Milky Way. Characters are lots of fun at the beginning. They show up regularly to party, and we have a good time.
I enjoy research, too. I love libraries, the musty smell of books, the feel of pages that will never be replaced by computer screens. I also search the Internet, asking questions that might help my story, e.g., do Christmas cactuses have stickers? And can a restaurant legally graze goats on its roof?
A mystery writer friend likes research even more than I do. She also loves to share it with others. Once, aboard a plane, she discussed with a fellow novelist which poisons would work best in murdering Aunt Mildred.
“I just love killing people off!” she said.
Some people complain of feeling crowded in coach. But my friend had plenty of room, with sections to spare.
Sooner or later, however, the honeymoon ends for a novelist. Characters lose their company manners. Mine stop listening to me. If I want the couple to talk at a restaurant, they hide in their respective restrooms. If I want them to fall in love, one swears loyalty to Trump and the other to Biden. If I want them to quarrel in a no-holds-barred fight, however, both parties make peace signs and sing Kum Ba Yah.
Not only do I deal with temperamental characters, I encounter time/space/directional/gravitational problems (not surprising, as my husband says I also experience this when I drive). I place my characters in both London and St. Louis at 6:30 a.m. on July 25. They burst through walls because I forgot to create doors for their escapes. They live in one-story bungalows, yet plunge over their balconies to their deaths. They climb mountains in Nebraska, live in the inner city in Montana, and surf ocean waves in Indiana.
My protagonist and antagonist blame me for their disorientation—and a few injuries—and wreak revenge by keeping me awake. They invite secondary characters over, and the resulting all-night partying destroys the last vestige of my normalcy.
As deadline approaches, my dreams change. I wish I could talk, even fight with, real people, rather than imaginary ones. I dream of calling my children. Watching football with my husband. Starting my car. I would like to open my refrigerator without finding alternative life forms. Take down my Christmas decorations. Have the electricity turned on again.
My experienced critique partners, like a gang of compassionate dentists, probe, drill and pull out my miscues. The characters now fight when they should. Kiss and make up when they should. From beginning to end, they tell the story without crashing through walls. And they never sing a single chorus of Kum Ba Yah.
We’re friends again. They wave good-bye as I tuck them into their computer file and send them to the publisher.
Years and 25 books later, I still savor that “I did it!” triumph of finishing a novel before deadline. No more 2:00 a.m. arguments with my characters about the law of gravity or goats on restaurant roofs. They’ve moved out, and they’re on their own.
I miss them already. ...
