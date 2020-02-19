détente
1. a relaxing of tension, especially between nations, as by negotiations or agreements.
"There is hope that the U.S. and China will at least reach some sort of detente on trade," Justin Lahart, "A Perfect Storm for Business Investment," Wall Street Journal, Oct. 24, 2019.
