If you live in Florida … why are you reading this column?
Probably to gloat. Floridians like to do that.
So did Aristotle Onassis, the wealthy second husband of Jackie Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy’s widow. Aristotle’s logic: “Because I am a rich person, I feel I have to tip $5 each time I check my coat. On top of that, I have to buy a very expensive coat, and it would have to be insured. Added up, without a topcoat, I save $20,000 a year.”
Instead, Mr. and Mrs. Onassis probably spent winter months — and considerably more than $20,000 — where nobody had ever heard of wintry mix.
However, if you are a native Hoosier without $500 million like me, you also know the blessing of winter outerwear. The curse of winter outerwear.
The curse?
Every Midwesterner remembers being stuffed into a snowsuit, feeling like a giant Oscar Mayer sausage. I could hardly tell me apart from other giant sausages waddling in the snow, which may have led to a case of mistaken identity.
Perhaps the sleep-deprived woman I called my mother, having stuffed, unstuffed (bathroom breaks), and restuffed five children into snowsuits, grabbed the wrong girl off the playground. Maybe she extracted, fed and hurried me to bed without recognizing my obvious superiority to so-called siblings.
Forced to live with that family, I later endured the excruciating August ritual of trying on winter outerwear. We no longer stuffed ourselves into snowsuits. Instead, in 90-degree weather, we stuffed ourselves into heavy, scratchy coats smelling like the basement. Buttons and zippers refused to cooperate. Tight sleeves crawled up our arms.
Scanning her sweaty flock, Mom looked grim as she calculated outerwear costs. Hand-me-downs didn’t always work out. Why couldn’t children grow wool like sheep?
I do remember shopping once to buy (drum roll) a new coat. I loved a sky-blue parka with white embroidery around the hood. Second-graders with hoods were super-cool!
My mother’s choice: a long, sensible plaid coat. As school dress codes decreed girls wore dresses only, it would have kept my bare legs toasty.
Mom bought the parka! She wasn’t so bad, after all. Even if she wasn’t my real mother.
Eventually, I overcame the trauma of accidental snowsuit kidnapping, acquired a first job, and bought a double-breasted, navy blue coat. With a tam I privately tossed like Mary Tyler Moore during her hit TV show’s theme song, I no longer was a teen geek. I was a star.
Sadly, I forgot the Mary Coat in a school restroom. Returning 15 minutes later, I found someone had taken it — and not to Lost and Found. Neither the gray replacement I bought nor the warm, but ugly parka I wore during college possessed Mary Tyler Moore magic.
As a young mother, I cherished a mauve parka with different magic. I could carry diapers and bottles in one kangaroo-sized pocket and a box of Cheerios in the other. Or a baby in the left pocket and a toddler in the right.
Only when I stuffed three little ones into snowsuits did I realize my not-real mom should have won a medal of honor. Our son feared snowsuits as if invented by the devil. Every venture outside included a howling wrestling match that topped any WWE Friday Night Smackdown.
Attending church involved near martyrdom for both of us. After handing the savage little beast over to the nursery (he was cute for them), I listened to the sermon. Repented of my sins. After service, though, my holy frame of mind vanished with a mad chase through the church. The repeat snowsuit smackdown entertained thousands.
We survived. Now my son (heh-heh) wrestles his toddlers into snowsuits.
Since then, attractive, serviceable coats have warmed me, but none with Mary Tyler Moore magic. Until …
Two Christmases ago, my husband took me shopping. I almost settled for another attractive, serviceable coat. Then I spotted it.
A Mary Coat.
Though it looked nothing like the one I lost four decades ago, it possessed Mary Tyler Moore magic. It even featured a furry hood so I am super-cool as I brave frozen, Midwestern tundra.
Floridians, who never experience such enchantment, eat your hearts out.
Aristotle Onassis, you, too.
