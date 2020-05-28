President
Donald Trump (R)
Bill Weld (R)
Joe Biden (D)
Indiana Governor
Eric Holcomb (R)
Woodrow Myers (D)
US Representative District 5
Kent Abernathy (R)
Andrew Bales (R)
Micah Beckwith (R)
Carl Brizzi (R)
Allen R. Davidson (R)
Chuck Dietzen (R)
Beth Henderson (R)
Matthew Hook (R)
Matthew Hullinger (R)
Kelly Mitchell (R)
Danny Neiderberger (R)
Mark Small (R)
Victoria Spartz (R)
Russell H. Stwalley (R)
Victor Wakley (R)
Jennifer Christie (D)
Christina Hale (D)
Andy Jacobs (D)
Ralph Spelbring (D)
Dee Thornton (D)
State Representative District 18
Russell Reahard (R)
Craig Snow (R)
Chad Harris (D)
State Representative District 30
Mike Karickhoff (R)
Dylan McHenry (D)
State Representative District 31
Ann Vermillion
State Representative District 32
Daniel A Bragg (R)
Anthony (Tony) Cook (R)
Amie Neiling (D)
Grant County Judge Superior Court 1
Jeff Todd
Grant County Judge Superior Court 3
Jarred L. Eib
David Glickfield III
Brian McLane
Jason McVicker
Grant County Recorder
Kathy Foy (R)
Roberta (Bobbie) Solms (R)
Grant County Treasurer
Tiffany N. Griffith (R)
Richard A. Jarvis III (R)
Grant County Surveyor
James D. Todd (R)
Grant County Commissioner District 1
Ron Mowery
Grant County Commissioner District 2
Mark Bardsley (R)
David M. Gault (D)
Grant County Council At-Large
Shane Middlesworth (R)
Jonathan Perez (R)
Chuck Poling (R)
Mike Roorbach (R)
Chris Tarlton (R)
Republican Precinct Committeeman (Contested)
Mill 7: Patrick Savage, Brandy Swanner
Pleasant 6: Richard Jarvis III, Jerry Shull
Washington 2: Teresa Baker, Steve Henderson
Republican State Convention Delegates
At-Large (Vote for four): Tresa Baker, Steve Henderson, Chathy Shinholt Lyons, Kevin Lyons, James McWhirt
District 1 (Vote for five): Gary Baker, Cullen Gibson, Mary Gibson, Lori Gross-Reaves, Richard Hart, Ashley Hurd, Richard Jarvis III
