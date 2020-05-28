President

Donald Trump (R)

Bill Weld (R)

Joe Biden (D)

Indiana Governor

Eric Holcomb (R)

Woodrow Myers (D)

US Representative District 5

Kent Abernathy (R)

Andrew Bales (R)

Micah Beckwith (R)

Carl Brizzi (R)

Allen R. Davidson (R)

Chuck Dietzen (R)

Beth Henderson (R)

Matthew Hook (R)

Matthew Hullinger (R)

Kelly Mitchell (R)

Danny Neiderberger (R)

Mark Small (R)

Victoria Spartz (R)

Russell H. Stwalley (R)

Victor Wakley (R)

Jennifer Christie (D)

Christina Hale (D)

Andy Jacobs (D)

Ralph Spelbring (D)

Dee Thornton (D)

State Representative District 18

Russell Reahard (R)

Craig Snow (R)

Chad Harris (D)

State Representative District 30

Mike Karickhoff (R)

Dylan McHenry (D)

State Representative District 31

Ann Vermillion

State Representative District 32

Daniel A Bragg (R)

Anthony (Tony) Cook (R)

Amie Neiling (D)

Grant County Judge Superior Court 1

Jeff Todd

Grant County Judge Superior Court 3

Jarred L. Eib

David Glickfield III

Brian McLane

Jason McVicker

Grant County Recorder

Kathy Foy (R)

Roberta (Bobbie) Solms (R)

Grant County Treasurer

Tiffany N. Griffith (R)

Richard A. Jarvis III (R)

Grant County Surveyor

James D. Todd (R)

Grant County Commissioner District 1

Ron Mowery

Grant County Commissioner District 2

Mark Bardsley (R)

David M. Gault (D)

Grant County Council At-Large

Shane Middlesworth (R)

Jonathan Perez (R)

Chuck Poling (R)

Mike Roorbach (R)

Chris Tarlton (R)

Republican Precinct Committeeman (Contested)

Mill 7: Patrick Savage, Brandy Swanner

Pleasant 6: Richard Jarvis III, Jerry Shull

Washington 2: Teresa Baker, Steve Henderson

Republican State Convention Delegates

At-Large (Vote for four): Tresa Baker, Steve Henderson, Chathy Shinholt Lyons, Kevin Lyons, James McWhirt

District 1 (Vote for five): Gary Baker, Cullen Gibson, Mary Gibson, Lori Gross-Reaves, Richard Hart, Ashley Hurd, Richard Jarvis III

