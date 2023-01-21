How did your parents select your name? Would you have chosen a different one?
Perhaps you, like my husband and I, are a Baby Boomer. Tradition ruled during that era. Many infants were named after parents and grandparents, creating a plethora of Juniors and Roman numerals – a practice that one day would confuse every computer on the planet.
Why do women never warrant a Junior? And why does only female royalty, e.g., Queen Elizabeth II, deserve Roman numerals? Granted equal rights to all things male, we women could mess with Social Security and the IRS, too.
Having unburdened my soul about that injustice, I return to the simplicity of the 1950s, when newborn boys’ names often consisted of one syllable, such as John, Mark and James – good, solid, biblical. My husband, one of thousands of Stephens (also biblical) who appeared then, always met other Steves in his classes. Did you?
According to the Social Security Administration, the top names for baby girls during the 1950s included Mary, Linda, Deborah and Susan. My schools teemed with friends who sported those popular names. But growing up, I met only two other Rachels, not even spelled like mine. Pastors’ daughters, too. Sigh.
My mother bore the name Betty, ranked second only to Mary in popularity during her birth year. Mom probably disliked associations with Betty Boop, Betty Grable and other brazen hussies. She vowed that her children’s names would be biblical, meaningful and different.
We were different, all right. No respectable Boomer bore names like Nathanael, Rachael, Aaron and Jonathan. Though in a moment of weakness, Mom named our sister after a 1950s singer, Janis Paige.
Why not me? Why couldn’t I have been named after Debbie Reynolds? Instead, Mom not only burdened me with a little-old-lady name, she insisted the birth certificate spelling include an additional “a,” as in “Rachael.”
The nurse assisting her frowned. “That’s not the way it’s spelled.”
“That’s the way I want it spelled.”
Did I mention Mom was strong-minded? The nurse did not budge, either. I did not discover “Rachel” was my legal name until decades later. Mom had said my name was Rachael, and no one, including me, questioned that.
As a college student, though, my attitude changed. “Rachael” gave me distinction, not a bad thing when half the 30,000 people on campus were named Debbie, after Debbie Reynolds. Throughout my 20s and 30s, I appreciated my moniker’s uniqueness.
However, when I applied for a passport, the discrepancy in my birth certificate set off bureaucratic fireworks. Why the fuss over one “a”? Does the Department of Motor Vehicles confront applicants about their supposed weights? Yet a single, silent letter provoked hostility that rivaled the Cold War’s. Eventually, I plowed through red tape to pay for the distinctive name my mother gave me.
Then came the hit television show “Friends.” Gorgeous Jennifer Aniston played a character named, of all things, Rachel.
As a young mom trying to fit back into her jeans, I repressed the association with Gorgeous Jennifer. Not easy, when during 1990, “Rachel” rated 15th in names given to baby girls. When Rachael Ray began hosting cooking shows, even computers stopped rejecting me as an alien. Owning a now-normal name did present some advantages.
However, in grocery stores, when a stern mother’s voice commands, “Rachael, put that down,” I still cringe and return the squash I was planning to purchase to its shelf.
I miss my name’s uniqueness.
If I grow tired of being normal (?), I can always add a Roman numeral: Rachael IX. “Queen” would be nice, too: Queen Rachael IX.
But I would have to wrestle with red tape again, and I am too cheap to fork out more bucks.
I still believe hassle over one little “a” was a bit much.
William Shakespeare, whose name has been spelled 80-some different ways over the centuries, probably would agree. “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
I bet the IRS did not like him, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.