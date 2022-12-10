In December, every kid hears the same question: What do you want for Christmas?
Adults secretly yearn to hear that question, too. Instead, I have been emailed lots of lists. You, too?
We adults could attempt sitting on Santa’s lap, but we probably would cut off his circulation. Maybe even aggravate his hernia.
As nobody has asked me about sugarplums or other hallucinations dancing in my head, I will proclaim my list to the public. Perhaps someone will take the hint.
For Christmas, I would like:
Pans that magically adjust in volume when I overstuff them. This past Thanksgiving, smoke from my sweet-potato casserole rolled out of the oven like a volcano’s eruption. Most of my relatives, familiar with my cooking, hardly blinked an eye. My father-in-law and his brand-new lady friend, however, blinked a lot. And choked a little.
In that same vein, I would like a real self-cleaning oven. One that wipes nasty, black stuff away by itself.
I also would like:
Whoa-this-is-awesome! gifts for teens at Dollar Tree.
The water bottle I fill for every shopping trip – and leave on the kitchen counter. Along with all lists. Also, my billfold, perpetually hiding in my other purse.
Christmas cookies that eat calories.
Fruitcake with no green things. No red or yellow things, either. Maybe cake with no alleged fruit at all. Chocolate, please.
Just one – only one! – Christmas movie in which no woman wears under a size 16.
Another note: I would appreciate a brain transplant so I can:
Accurately count gifts I have accumulated for each grandchild.
Keep a correct calendar so I do not mistake Ugly Christmas Sweater Night for the university president’s dinner.
Find my white car in the parking lot’s Sea of White Cars. Chirps and headlight flashes at a fob’s signal do not help. Not during Christmas, when at any given moment, 37 white cars chirp and flash in chorus. Perhaps I should add an app that sends smoke signals?
I include the following wishes, too:
That bah-humbug computers and phones do not sabotage every shopping transaction. And that they would not send unsuspecting air travelers to Milwaukee via Australia.
That with every Christmas shopping trip, my feet would not flatten and grow two more sizes.
That Medicare supplement telemarketers call their mothers hourly instead of me.
Finally, I wouldn’t mind winning the lottery. Twice.
A reasonable what-I-want-for-Christmas list, right? Huh, huh?
Oh.
I guess Christmas is Jesus’ holiday. His birthday, as well.
Sorry, Jesus. Being born in December is a tough gig. I bet when You were a kid, people handed You Christmas presents and said, “For Your birthday, too.”
I suppose You want our charity dollar output to exceed our calorie intake. For families to be nice, not naughty. That everyone would make checkout clerks smile.
That we would act polite when the bawling infant playing Your part in the church pageant knocks half the congregation dead with an untimely diaper’s reek.
We all know that’s what You want for Christmas, Jesus.
Oh? Not really?
You’re kidding.
Above all, You want us to believe You, God, were a smelly baby like that? That You became a teenager with zits? That maybe, You fell in love with the girl next door, but left her to serve people who not only needed brain transplants, but transplants of the heart?
What? You willingly gave Your life to pay for all their stupid sins? For millions of ours, too?
Even people who forget Christmas is Your holiday. Your birthday.
Wow.
OK. I do believe. I often act like I don’t, Jesus, so please forgive and help me out, here.
So … You don’t mind that this present is for Your birthday, too?
Great! He wants it 365 days a year!
I still hope to receive some gifts on my list, Jesus. Though, uh, You can strike the lottery wins.
But even if I don’t get everything I requested – what I really want for Christmas is what You want most.
That J-E-S-U-S would be at the top of our lists.
