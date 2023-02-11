I have six grandsons, ages 4 to 17. Therefore, I quality as a grandson expert – a role I never expected to fill. Who, having just answered, “I do” at the altar, dreams of someday cooking enough food to feed the state of Indiana, only to have it vacuumed up at one meal?
Suffice it to say that one pizza, even a Mammoth Maximus Monster size, never proves enough for grandsons.
The years have taught me other important grandson lessons, which I gladly inflict on – er, share with – you.
First, when bathing baby grandsons, strategic cover is crucial – if you do not want to also bathe your ceiling fan.
Though baby boy wardrobes no longer consist of lookalike, baby blue overalls with the same duck on the bib, baby boy clothes will never out-cute baby girl clothes. Live with it.
All the infant “champ” sports attire in the world will not infuse athletic ability into a grandson. Not when his DNA is saturated with armchair talent.
In a related note, cultivate an early taste for TV sports in your grandsons. Why? Because then, the energy-charged, little guys may sit still long enough to allow you forty winks.
Armchair aptitude also can make a grandson invaluable when dealing with technology. When your computer pitches a hissy fit, a grandson can come to your rescue – from age 2 on.
If by nightfall, you do not sport little monster-truck tracks up and down your back – and face – you have not put in sufficient grandson play hours.
Read the environmental storybook your grandson requests, even if it involves a detailed discussion of sewage pipes and their contents, complete with illustrations. (You think I am making that up? I wish.)
Never give a grandson “The Book of 1,000 Knock-Knock Jokes” as a present. He will read you every. Single. One. At bedtime.
Matching and findable shoes and socks exist only in a grandparent’s imagination. Especially if you must go somewhere that closes in five minutes.
If, using Popsicle sticks, a grandson creates a one-eyed snowman for you, this demonstrates his regard and affection. If he gives you a valentine sporting a poison-spitting, monster robot, he loves you more than life.
Give in to grandsons’ pleas that you try the slip-and-slide only if you also have rented a hydraulic lift. And bought extra medical insurance with guaranteed mental health care.
If you are playing board games with grandsons, allow them to win. Grandpas rarely buy into this sacred principle. Be a pushover grandma so the kids will like you better.
Be advised that any birthday or Christmas money you send grandsons will be spent on super-powered Nerf guns with inner workings that would baffle a NASA scientist – which your grandson will explain to you in great detail.
Also be advised that during his parents’ next getaway, he will take revenge on them by targeting you. As he and his weaponry lurk behind every doorway, be especially vigilant when taking a bathroom break. He knows you, being an Old Person, cannot avoid it.
A few more tips regarding grandsons:
If he says this sledding hill is slow, do not believe it. Wear a helmet. Or preferably, armor.
Also question the claims that his parents permit him to play video games as long as the electricity holds out.
If he grants you the privilege of holding his pet rat, count it a privilege. Then take two baths in disinfectant.
If he is a teenager, any communication will consist of grunts. That’s when he’s feeling social.
Also, he will wear the same flannel pants and too-small bathrobe for three days straight and wonder why you want him to change for church.
Six grandsons in one room generate the same degree of noise made by a rocket lift-off. (So if I am losing my hearing, why can I hear every single decibel, loud and clear?)
Grandsons have a distressing tendency to grow taller than you. They start shaving and driving and offering to walk you across busy streets. All of which makes you long for the days when you wore Monster Truck tracks. …
Despite the never-ending changes and challenges of growing grandsons, I have learned a single, important fact that covers a multitude of rat and Nerf-gun encounters. I hope you will learn it, too:
Grandsons.
Are.
Grand!
