Holidays can be difficult. I have a cousin who just lost her husband very suddenly. He went into the hospital for a procedure, caught an infection and was gone within a month. When she would have been baking cookies and preparing for parties, instead she’s planning a memorial service. Many families here are juggling time with children between biological moms and dads, the remarried or other relatives. These things remind me of a familiar angst that seemed to accompany the approach of Christmas for most of my life, expecting conflict during and the inevitable let-down following. What are you expecting, not under the tree, but in your head and in your heart?
Can I tell you, the Advent, the season in preparation for Jesus’ birth and the celebration of God-in-flesh appearing, can change all that? There is real reason for joy, and that despite our circumstances. Seven centuries before Jesus would be born, God told the prophet Isaiah not only about the impending disaster looming for his people due to their rejecting God, but He also told them of a scarcely to be believed renewal and revival that would come to them in the future. God gave the prophet vivid imagery of places with which they were very familiar. Listen:
“The wilderness and the dry land shall be glad; the desert shall rejoice and blossom like the crocus; it shall blossom abundantly and rejoice with joy and singing. The glory of Lebanon shall be given to it, the majesty of Carmel and Sharon. They shall see the glory of the LORD, the majesty of our God.” Isaiah 35:1-2 NIV
The people knew what desert was and had likely had to walk through it to get to the capital city. In contrast, Lebanon was famous for forests rich and tall that paneled the palaces of kings; Carmel was productive grazing land with orchards full of fruit; Sharon on the coast was known for its beauty and flowers. The words glory and majesty describe a weightiness, a richness not just physically beautiful and verdant, but a fullness in the spirit and in the heart. You know what the desert is in your own life: the anxiety and thirst for honor and dignity, for safety and security with some semblance of control over what happens to you, for beauty and fullness, to be competent and accomplished, the desert loss of loved ones and lack of real loving relationship, especially from those who are supposed to care the most. You have likely walked through the desert, and may be walking through it right now.
God says that we can expect joy, and that despite our circumstances and regardless of appearances. The Advent is so astonishing, in part, because it is so unlikely and other than what the world and our fellow man throw at us. God Himself would come to renew and restore Life in the least likely of places and the most forbidding conditions, visible in His Creation as in us His Creatures.
“Strengthen the feeble hands, steady the knees that give way; say to those with fearful hearts, “Be strong, do not fear; your God will come, he will come with vengeance; with divine retribution he will come to save you.” Then will the eyes of the blind be opened and the ears of the deaf unstopped. Then will the lame leap like a deer, and the mute tongue shout for joy. Water will gush forth in the wilderness and streams in the desert.” Isaiah 35:3-6NIV
Advent is amazing, because these things happened! Matthew Chapter 11 talks about when Jesus’ cousin, John the Baptist, was thrown in prison. His crime? He called out King Herod for adultery and sexual immorality. In the passage, it sounds like John is having doubts about Jesus. Stuck in prison in peril for his life, he sends messengers to Jesus. Listen:
“When John heard in prison what Christ was doing, he sent his disciples to ask him, “Are you the one who was to come, or should we expect someone else?” [John is asking, Jesus: are you the coming Messiah that’s going to save us and set us free?] Jesus replied, “Go back and report to John what you hear and see: The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy are cured, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is preached to the poor. Blessed is the man who does not fall away on account of me.” Matthew 11:2-6 NIV
God’s message to the people in Isaiah’s day is a message for us today. God was telling people before it happened, so that when we see and walk through the desert, when we are in the middle of disease and destruction and spiritual despair, when everything around us looks hopeless, we can know that He Himself is coming to make all things right. The first Advent of Jesus’ appearing was proof of the promise – and a guarantee of His next Advent.
Stuff that before would have reinforced despair and a hopeless outlook, now do not faze me – because I am seeing God more and more than I ever have. Be clear: it is not that grief and sadness, and real anger and frustration are gone. It is that, in the face of real desolation there is the promise of restoration. There is joy, because I’m seeing Him work out stuff right before my eyes that I thought were only distant promises, either meant for someone else or for some time in the future after I’m dead.
Have you experienced the desert wasteland in your life, or are you expecting it in your heart? I am praying you would experience joy this Christmas. I am praying you would receive the joy of Jesus’ Advent and the gift of repentance, the coming of Emmanuel, God With Us, by confessing that not only are we not capable of fixing everything wrong in the world but our sins have contributed to it; I am praying you would receive the gift of Jesus, who is the Way and the Truth and the Life, and the Advent of the Coming King who will set all things right.
Rev. Todd Render is pastor of the Alliance Church and a retired medical device engineer. He and his wife, Lori, relocated from Fort Wayne in 2016 and have three grown children. Todd has an MS in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and a MA in ministry from Grace Theological Seminary. To start a conversation or make a comment, go to our website at www.wabashalliancechurch.com. We’d love to hear from you.
