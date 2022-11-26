What are your Thanksgiving traditions? Turkey and pumpkin pie with too much whipped cream? Football? Post-feast comas interrupted only by another meal no one wants to eat, but does, anyway?
In 2006, though I do not recall why, I began a different Thanksgiving tradition: listing weird things for which I am thankful. Not as exciting as pumpkin pie with too much whipped cream, but fun. I imagine God – who likes variety and is a bit odd, Himself – enjoys a change, too.
So, 16 years later, I still suggest weird reasons why I am grateful:
First, that Thanksgiving is not celebrated with a fast.
That despite my having consumed their relatives down through the years, no turkeys have lurked outside my door, seeking pecking revenge – as some birds did outside a church where members were preparing a dinner.
That unlike me, the Stove Top Stuffing Queen, my daughter wants to make oyster dressing for Thanksgiving. Weird, huh?
That I finally found functional plastic wrap that does not wrap me into a transparent mummy.
That though most produce this time of year tastes as if created in a test tube, apples are at their zenith in sweet, crisp flavor!
In a related matter, I appreciate half-gallon jugs of fresh cider that can be fully consumed before a teetotaling in-law reprimands us for serving alcoholic beverages.
I also give thanks for:
Snowflakes that float like feathers, as opposed to icy granules that sting cold cheeks like BB’s.
Scraggly bushes and skeleton trees that wave bony arms, defying a gray, brooding sky: “We’ll be back!” Arnold Schwarzenegger has nothing on them.
Scarves that conceal turkey necks. If you think that has something to do with Thanksgiving menus, you obviously are male. And/or way too young.
Look-alike socks sold in bundles. When a black hole sucks one from my dryer, I can match its mate with another, rather than sending it to sock purgatory, a laundry basket where more than a hundred others languish.
I also appreciate the following:
Cars with cameras. As I recently acquired a Kia that features one, pedestrians no longer need fear me. At least, not when I am backing up.
Keys that are not fobs. If you lose a plain ol’, everyday key, it can be duplicated for only a few bucks. But a fob, with all its bells and whistles? For a few hundred.
That car wheels are circles, not trapezoids. Though not a geometry whiz, I have figured that much out.
For combines/tractors. They are the only force on earth – besides a police cruiser – that can slow traffic to speeds below 70 mph.
For untidy stacks of videos and DVD’s that clutter not only our house, but our minds with fun memories.
For all who stick needles into me. Not enjoyable, but because of their strange service, the world probably will be stuck with me a bit longer.
For all optometric personnel, who prevent me from tripping over street curbs and oxygen. They also ensure that I will not argue with yield signs, mistaking them for Purdue fans.
I continue to give thanks for:
Crowded, noisy restaurants that not long ago were silent, empty caves.
Toffee, meringues, and gummy anythings. I can walk away from those sweets without a second glance.
Artificial plants and flowers – a godsend for all of us serial plant killers.
Annoying pop-up computer ads that motivate me to save my money, not spend.
Cars with working mufflers.
New kitchen scratchers.
Night sounds that are only sounds.
That pink and baby blue have not yet been banned as hate colors.
Normally, I would be thankful the election is over. But is anything normal anymore? That said, I am grateful that here in Indiana, we are done.
Hopefully, you have not been affected by shortages this Thanksgiving. So far, I have not run out of odd things or gratitude for them. Given the wonderful, weird world God gave us, I doubt I ever will.
How about you?
