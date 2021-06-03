In 1945 young men and women began to return from the traumatic events of World War II. Among them was a young man who had served nearly three years as a radar instructor, the last of which, was spent in the South Pacific as Sgt. Caldwell. He was welcomed home by his family on Jan. 8, 1946. On his first Sunday, back in the rural country in north central Kansas, he attended the Mizpah Evangelical Church. During the service he spied one of the choir girls who he asked after service if he could escort her to church that night. She readily answered “yes,” and thus began the romance of this young couple.
On June 6, 1946 they exchanged wedding vows that have held them together for these 75 years. A call to ministry came early into their lives and was joyfully answered with college and seminary days following, resulting with a Doctorate of Theology.
Three children, Joy, Euni, and Phil came to bless their home. Praise and glory should be given to God alone for bringing this couple through each day of their lives, which will number 27,394 on their 75th anniversary June 6, 2021. They will celebrate with family on or near June 6th. The couple resides at their home in Indiana. Their address is 11711 Wainwright Blvd, Fishers, IN 46038.
