Was it a year and a half ago that COVID cast its evil spell, throwing us into hibernation, then into a near coma?
Now, more than 125 million fully vaccinated Rip Van Winkles throughout our country have awakened. We rub our eyes, scratch our heads, and do a double take as we check calendars. No, we have not experienced a 20-year time lag.
It just seems like it.
If, during the summer of 2019, we watched a Little League outfielder alternately napping and picking dandelions, we would not be surprised to see him on TV today, wearing a Cubs uniform as he catches flies.
During the worst of the pandemic, many brave couples said, “To heck with the big wedding,” and married anyway. After an eternity of Livestream and Zoom, we almost expect their children to be preparing for graduation.
Like Rip Van Winkle, I feel like I have to reintroduce myself to the world. To people in my neighborhood. At church. In Meijer — though some patrons do not seem eager to make my acquaintance.
At least, most of us are learning that when another human being approaches, we need not run screaming for cover. Though a few still wear masks to Zoom meetings.
Our cars are awakening, too — slowly, because their batteries have not enjoyed COVID 19 any more than we have. The bright spot: mileage numbers look way below average.
Wouldn’t it be nice if our personal mileage translated to fewer wrinkles, too?
Speaking of facial challenges, I, like many fully vaccinated women, am learning to apply makeup again. When we all wore masks, I gleefully shed the bother of facial cosmetics, saving time, effort and money. Yay! However, this endless honest-face period continued forever. Even longer than when my mother declared my 14-year-old clown face illegal until further notice. Whether donning makeup last week helped the wrinkle situation is debatable. But for now, it actually seems fun.
Likewise, many are shedding PJs we donned back in March 2020, showering, and wearing real clothes as we return to workplaces that do not resemble beds. Or bedlam.
We also are eating in restaurants rather than patronizing drive-throughs and parking lots. We attend birthday and graduation parties without honking. Even go to limited-seating ballgames. We still miss the fun of rowdy fans spilling beer down our backs (sigh). Nevertheless, social distancing has become social again.
2021 may well set a record for family reunion attendance. Not only will herds of people fly, drive, bike, and hitchhike to be there, but multitudes will want to be there.
Hopefully, they will tolerate hot dogs and hamburgers, though they are vegans. They will listen to the 501st repetition of Uncle Charlie’s boring stories with smiles. They will sit at the same table with relatives of elephant, donkey, or chameleon political persuasions. They will converse with elderly kin who believe no car can top ’57 Chevys, Boomers who still wear bell-bottoms, and tattooed young people for whom a mashup does not refer to potatoes and gravy.
Many are taking month-long trips, clumping in family caravans not seen since the Gold Rush wagon trains of 1848. They will meet in Yellowstone, on Lake Michigan, in Death Valley, California, and Crawdad Holler, Alabama, to eat piles of fried chicken and potato salad.
To hug. And hug again.
Because we all could have disappeared during the pandemic.
Even events we formerly avoided like the plague have become special. Recently, on a beautiful Sunday evening, Hubby and I dutifully attended a church business meeting to vote on the yearly budget. This occasion usually ranks up there with a wake or dental appointment. Instead, a chatty, laughing, way-above-quorum congregation crowded a big room to celebrate thriving, rather than surviving the past year. Together, we sang praises to God and gave fervent thanks — and it wasn’t even November!
All this without a potluck. Without a single doughnut. Or even a cup of coffee.
Can you believe it?
Rude awakenings are no fun. Rip Van Winkle, upon rousing from his long sleep, had to make plenty of adjustments.
We will, too. COVID 19 is still very real, at home and definitely, abroad.
But am I ready to wake up and make up for the pandemic?
Frying chicken and stirring up potato salad as we speak.
