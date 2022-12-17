Asbury Country Church
On Sunday, Dec. 18 at Asbury Country Church, 1998 E. 250 South, the Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. and the worship service will be at 10:40 a.m. The worship leader will be Amy Bullick. the music leader will be Amy Bullick. Piano will be by Cathy Staggs. The Morning Message will be, “Grace in Disgrace,” by Pastor Mike Bullick
College Corner Brethren Church
The worship service starts at 10:15 a.m. Sundays at College Corner Brethren Church, 8996 S. 500 West. Pastor Solomon David’s sermons are recorded and available on its YouTube channel, which may be found by searching College Corner Brethren Church, and also shared on the College Corner Brethren Church Facebook page. For more information, call 260-563-3910 or email ccbc@collegecorner.church.
Common Ground Prayer House
The Common Ground Prayer House will be open to the public from 8 to 10 a.m. Mondays, except holidays, at 78 W. Hill St. For more information, call Jennifer Mahan at 260-571-8063, Shirley Neale at 260-591-0047 or Debbie Sweet at 260-571-6072.
Dora Christian Church
On Sunday, Dec. 18, at Dora Christian Church, 2325 S. Salamonie Dam Road, Lagro, the minister will be Mark Wisniewski; the song leader will be Olman Sanchez; the pianist will be Sherry Brock; and the organist will be Kristy Good. We have two morning Sunday Services: 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School Classes for all ages from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The message for the 8:15 service will be “The Why of Christmas” and the 10:30 a.m. service will consist of the annual Christmas program. The Communion Table will be served by John Troyer and Bill Miller. There will be no Children’s Church provided for the 10:30 a.m. service as all will be participating in the Christmas program. A recorded version of the first service will also be available for viewing on the Dora Christian Church Facebook group by the morning of Dec. 18.
LaFontaine Christian Church
The LaFontaine Christian Church pre-records the sermon which is then available for all to view at www.lafontainechristian.com under the sermons tab, stated Pastor Brad Wright.
LaFontaine United Methodist Church
Pastor Susan Shambaugh says that her LaFontaine United Methodist Church is showing replay videos on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LaFontaine -United-Methodist-Church. In-person services start at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Lincolnville United Methodist Church
The worship times for Lincolnville United Methodist Church, 5848 E. 500 South, are 9 a.m. for Sunday School. The worship service will be at 10 a.m.
Services for December:
Dec. 18 – Fourth Sunday of Advent – Joy
On Dec. 18 at the 10 a.m. service the choir will present a Christmas Cantata.
Dec. 25 – Christmas day children’s program at 9:30 a.m. No SUNDAY SCHOOL
For more information, email Pastor John Cook at pastorjohn1954@gmail.com or call 260-563-1406.
Living Faith Lutheran Church
Welcome to our in-person worship service at 10:10 a.m. Sundays at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 242 S. Huntington St. Bible study and Sunday school are at 9 a.m. for all ages. The sanctuary is arranged for social distancing. Masks are encouraged and available. Online services are at 10:10 a.m., with pre-service music at 10 a.m. For virtual services and more information, visit www.livingfaithwabash.org.
Manchester Church of the Brethren
Pastor Kurt Borgmann from the Manchester Church of the Brethren stated they will hold a live-stream service at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday by visiting www.manchestercob.net. Scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on the black button that says, “Manchester CoB YouTube Channel.” After the service is finished, one may access a video copy of the live stream in the same way. Another way to access the live stream or posted video: go to YouTube, search “Manchester Church of the Brethren,” and click on the circle profile.
North Manchester Missionary Church
The North Manchester Missionary Church is streaming live on its Facebook page at 10 a.m. Sunday. The video is then placed on their webpage, which can be viewed by visiting NMMC1.com.
Olive Branch Church of God
The Olive Branch Church of God live-streams Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Find it through Facebook, by searching Olive Branch Church, or by visiting www.facebook.com/myolivebranchchurch or through the church website www.olivebranch.church. Click “Live Streaming” at the top, then click the series icon (lion head).
Richvalley United Methodist Church
Worship at Richvalley United Methodist Church begins at 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 290 N. Jefferson St. Sunday school begins at 10:45 a.m. For more information, call 260-563-1033 or email rvumc@hotmail.com.
Southside Free Will Baptist
Streaming on their Facebook page.
St. Patrick’s Church
The historic St. Patrick’s Church, 950 Main St., Lagro, will hold mass days on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. All masses begin at 11 a.m. The Lagro 950 Speakeasy Bistro opens at 11 a.m. for an after-mass lunch at 950 Washington St., Lagro.
Sweetwater Assembly of God
Streaming services online using the normal service schedule.
Urbana Yoke Parish
Rev. Larry Wade of the Urbana Yoke Parish stated that his congregation posts Sunday services to www.urbanayokeparish.com. Go to the menu line at the top of the page and select “Worship Videos.” The most recent one will appear first. Sunday services are posted by noon every Tuesday.
Wabash Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Welcome to Wabash Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 110 W. Hill St. In-person worship is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings in the sanctuary or via live stream for the church at home on the Wabash Christian YouTube Channel. Access is also available on our Facebook page and website wabashchristian.org.
Wabash Church of the Brethren
At Wabash Church of the Brethren, 645 Bond St., services will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in person. Masks are recommended. There is no children’s church or Sunday school at this time. You may reach Pastor Doug Veal by calling the church office at 260-563-5291 or his cellphone at 260-225-3014, or by emailing pastordoug@wabashcob.org.
Wabash Church of the Nazarene
Pastor Kirk Johnson, of the Wabash Church of the Nazarene, stated their service is available on YouTube on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Find it by going to YouTube and searching for “Wabash Nazarene” or searching Facebook for the Wabash Church of the Nazarene. Another option is to visit www.wabashnaz.com, look for the home page, and find “Latest Sermon.”
Walk by Faith Community Church
At the Walk by Faith Community Church in Roann, Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. and the worship and children’s worship services begin at 10 a.m. The Walk by Faith Youth ministry meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday. “All are welcomed and we would love for you to join us,” said Pastor Judy Tyner. For more information, visit www.walkby faithcommunitychurch.com.
Zion Lutheran Church of Wabash
Pastor Jerry Gauthier says that the Zion Lutheran Church of Wabash is streaming through their Facebook page at www.facebook/zionwabash at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
