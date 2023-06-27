Virginia Lee Duffey, 86, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:59 am, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on April 13, 1937, in Grinnell, Iowa, to Leslie and Eunice (Stimson) Douglass.
Virginia was a 1954 graduate of Grinnell High School, and received her BS in Technical Journalism from Iowa State University in 1958. She married Martin Josef Duffey at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa on July 29, 1958; he died Aug. 10, 2018. Virginia was a homemaker, a member of the Wabash Presbyterian Church, and a former member of the Tri Kappa Sorority. She served on the Wabash Carnegie Board of Directors. Virginia enjoyed cooking, politics, current events, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also a best friend to her children.
She is survived by four children, Mary (Jeff) Kramer of Wabash, Jennifer (Skip) Yentes of Danville, Indiana, Douglass (Hean Ju) Duffey of South Korea, and Laura Duffey of Wabash; five grandchildren, Katherine (Ryan Wagoner) Kramer of Erie, Indiana, Douglass (Brittany) Kramer of Muncie, Indiana, Tyler (Skyler) Yentes of Forest Park, Illinois, Patrick (Olivia) Yentes of Oak Park, Illinois, and Ethan (Lilia) Duffey of Daejon, South Korea; three great-grandchildren, Clara, Kenton, and Birdie Wagoner, all of Erie. She was also preceded in death by her parents, great-granddaughter, Edie Wagoner, and her sister, Lorraine Clubbs.
Per Virginia's request there will be no services. Burial will be in Center Grove Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
Preferred memorials are Wabash Carnegie Public Library or the Charity of the Donor's Choice.
The memorial guest book for Virginia may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
