A Marion man who possessed a weapon as a “serious violent felon” will spend eight years behind bars, according to a recent sentencing hearing.
Jacob Edmund McGee was given a 12 year sentence, four years of which will be served on probation, following a jury trial for a Level 4 felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.
Earlier this month, a man shot during the events of this case, which occured in 2019, recently refused to comply with court orders and testify, so prosecutors decided to drop multiple felony charges against McGee. The state of Indiana dropped the original Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder, a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery and a Level 6 felony charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly, according to court records.
Police say Kenneth Carter failed to appear for a subpoena, causing a sheriff’s department deputy to inquire with him about whether he would agree to testify against McGee.
“Mr. Carter indicated to (the detective) that he was not sure if the Defendant even shot him,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Hunt said in a motion to dismiss. “Mr. Carter also told (the detective) that he had no ill will toward the Defendant and did not want to pursue the charges that were filed.”
The charges stem from a shooting on June 14, 2019 near 5038 Prestwick Square in Marion. Police say they found Carter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A witness said she and Carter were in a verbal altercation with Tomeka Parker, who was reportedly driving a white car, in the area of 36th and Washington streets, according to police reports. After the altercation, they went to Prestwick Square when the same white vehicle arrived.
The witness said she heard a male subject say “come here,” which is reportedly when Carter approached the vehicle. That’s when the witness said she heard gunshots, according to police reports.
Carter reportedly claimed he was shot by McGee, according to the original police report.
During an interview with McGee, he reportedly told officers he was in possession of a gun he had been given to clean for a friend. He reportedly confirmed the details of the argument and claimed Carter ran towards the white vehicle and pulled a towel from behind his back.
“Mr. McGee indicated he was unsure if Mr. Carter was reaching for a weapon,” the probable cause affidavit states. “Mr. McGee stated at this time he fired multiple shots at Mr. Carter using the borrowed gun.”
Police say the gun was allegedly tossed off the west side of the Washington Street bridge.
It is unclear whether McGee intends to appeal.
