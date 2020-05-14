Viola M. Lehner, 98, of Wabash, passed away at 6:18 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born on December 8, 1921, in Wabash, to the late Chester and Eva (Copeland) Holley.
Viola married John F. Lehner on January 4, 1946; he passed away on February 14, 1957. After 26 years of service, Viola retired from Wabash Junior High School as a cafeteria cook. She was a member of the Wabash Church of the Brethren.
After her husband passed, it was Viola’s mission to raise her son and daughter with great values and love. She also had an extreme love for her grandchildren.
Viola is survived by one son, John (Marsha) Lehner, of Wabash; one daughter, Judy (Robert) Allmon, of Urbana; three grandsons, Brent (Annie) Lehner, of Wabash, Heath (Megan) Lehner, of Lagro and Scott (Kami) Ross, of Lagro; two granddaughters, Tracy Phebus, of Westfield and Kimberly (Douglas) Bollan, of Wabash; and ten great-grandchildren, David Phebus, of Westfield, Emily (Josh) Neideck, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Erin Lehner, Nathan Lehner, Nicholas Bollan, all of Wabash, Chase Ross, Noah Ross, Grady Lehner, Ross Lehner and Brooks Lehner, all of Lagro; and one great-great-grandchild, Asher Neideck, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Falls Cemetery in Wabash with Pastor Doug Veal as the officiant. The family will have private calling hours prior to the graveside service.
Funeral services have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Preferred memorials are to FISH of Wabash, Inc., 770 1/2 Hill Street, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences can be left for the family on our website at www.mcdonald funerals.com.
