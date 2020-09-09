JONESBORO — A widely circulated video on social media – showing someone beating a 14-year-old special needs student – has resulted in an arrest, Jonesboro police said.
The incident apparently occurred on Friday, but police weren’t notified until late Sunday evening.
Because both the victim and suspect are juveniles, police weren’t allowed to release their names.
However, a person believed to be living near Pine Bluff posted video of the attack on his social media account as he called for justice for the victim and started a GoFundMe account.
It’s unclear if Mark Cannon of White Hall who solicited donations, knows the victim, but he posted a photo of the victim and called him “loving, kind, generous and friendly.”
Cannon’s social media profile indicates he attended high school in Helena-West Helena. He uses social media to bring attention to extreme cases of abuse involving women and children.
A relative of the suspect posted video of the attack on his social media account, the Pine Bluff-area man said.
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested Monday, police said, facing a felony juvenile court charge of second-degree battery.
Police said the victim “complained of pain and soreness to the touch on his left arm/shoulder and back of head and discomfort when trying to raise his left arm above the shoulder.”
