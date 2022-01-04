Vicki S. (Bearden) Chambers, age 66 of Marion passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Marion Health, Marion, Indiana.
Vicki was born on Sept. 26, 1955 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of the late Giroux Bearden and Johnnie (Johnson) Bearden. She married Rick Chambers, and he survives.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
