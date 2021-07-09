Veterans Memorial Drive
I know Memorial Day has passed, but I feel I must speak about the appearance of Veterans Memorial Drive. The Fayette County Board of Commissioners and the County Highway Department should be ashamed to let the road dedicated to the Veterans and residents of Fayette County to be so poorly maintained. Trash on the shoulder, tall grass along the shoulder and a grading of the shoulder that is so bad that whoever did it should resign. The disrespect of Veterans in this county rest squarely on the shoulders of the Board of Commissioners and the Highway Supervisor. They should publicly apologize for their indifference. This is a sad reflection of the poor leadership in this county. Maybe if the County Highway Department worked normal hours they might have time to properly maintain this road dedicated to our Veterans. My apology for writing this letter, but this situation was and is intolerable.
My thanks to all Veterans, First Responders, and Health Care Workers for their dedication and service.
Howard Price,
Connersville, Indiana
