On Feb. 21, 1951, John L. Nave and M. Joann Vardaman were married. They will celebrate 70 years together this Sunday.
Their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren are blessed to have them and want to wish them a happy 70th Anniversary!
We love you and hope you have a wonderful day! God bless you both!
