Vangel “Kay” Johnston, 83, of Middlefork, Ind., died July 27, 2023 in her daughter’s home. She was born on May 19, 1940 in Carroll County, Ind. to Carlton Alter and Lois Elizabeth (Butler) Usher. She married Robert Jerry Johnston on June 12, 1959 and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1984.
Kay was a 1958 graduate of Forest High School and was a line welder for Delco Electronics in Kokomo for over 20 years, retiring in 1990. She enjoyed frequenting garage sales, playing cards – especially Euchre, working in her yard and being outdoors, but her greatest joy was being with her family.
Surviving are her Children: Rosanne (John) Evans of Walton, Jerry Joe (Donna) Johnston of rural Burlington, Kevin (Lisa) Johnston of rural Michigantown, and Sheila Clinton of rural Frankfort; Sister: Judy Hawes of Frankfort; Grandchildren: Travis (Stephanie) Evans, Stephanie (Jason) Herrell, Cameron (Brittany) Clinton, Blake (Mirissa) Clinton, Casey Johnston, Jordan (Samantha) Johnston, Allison Johnston, Tyler Johnston, Cameron (Priscila) Woodard, Jordan (Amy) Woodard; Great-Grandchildren: Kaleb and Khloe Evans, Tyler & Kayla Paul, Hadley, Layne, and Kane Herrell, Anson, Wyatt, and Landon Clinton, Lucie, Willow, and Raiden Johnston, Maddox, Elouise, and Rhone Woodard; Great-Great-Grandchildren: Mya and Walker Paul; along with Special Nieces and Nephew: Stacie (Hawes) Butler, Billy Hawes, Christy (Hawes) Schmaltz, and Heather (Hawes) Grissom. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter: Veronica Kay Johnston, son-in-law: Dale Clinton, and brother: John Usher.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main Street, Frankfort. Her son, Kevin, will officiate the service. Friends may visit 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Middlefork Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Kay’s honor to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, c/o St. Vincent Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260 or the Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 455, Frankfort, IN 46041.
Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may leave a condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.