A motorcyclist, who claims his ex-girlfriend tried to kill him by running him off the roadway, was reportedly sideswiped Monday night during a domestic disturbance, according to court records.
Around 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, police responded to a crash involving a blue Suzuki operated by Barry Welch and a white Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Betty S. Roberts near Grant County Road 700 East just north of C.R. 200 North. Welch was reportedly driving southbound on C.R. 700 East when the accident occured before reaching C.R. 200 North.
“[Welch] stated he swerved off the west side of the road to avoid being struck from behind and the van hit him,” an officer wrote regarding Welch’s claims, adding that Welch reported the white van “speeding up behind him” before the crash.
Police say paint transfer between the vehicle shows the motorcycle collided with the passenger side doors, tire and fender. Officers noted grass and dirt on the bike’s handlebars along with damage to the saddle bag, fender and fairing.
After colliding with Welch, Roberts reportedly fled the scene and hid in a nearby apartment where she was located and arrested. Two residents in the apartment claimed Roberts was not there, but when officers ultimately searched the apartment despite claims that the owner had COVID-19, officers located Roberts and transported her for medical treatment and booking at the Grant County Jail without incident.
Roberts is facing charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Welch was cited for operating without financial responsibility and operating with expired plates. Both vehicles were impounded and placed on hold for lack of vehicle insurance.
No court dates have been set as of deadline Tuesday.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to Capt. Ed Beaty of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Indiana State Police and Van Buren Police Department.
Beaty said no injuries were reported in the accident. Both parties were medically cleared, he says.
