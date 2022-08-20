‘We are all of us from birth to death guests at a table we did not spread.”
Rebecca H. Davis
Has an uninvited guest ever arrived on your doorstep?
Worse yet, was she/he accompanied by a suitcase? A hostile pet named Lovey?
Most Americans regard such a home invasion as deserving jail time. In another state.
Yet when I was growing up in a pastor’s home, uninvited guests were the norm.
My siblings and I celebrated our teen-and-twenty friends who bombed in and emptied the refrigerator.
But our parents’ pals sent us sprinting for our rooms.
Sometimes, we found no refuge there, as many brought suitcases. If not Loveys, they brought equally mean little kids. My parents gave visitors their bedroom. Our family moved around like chess pieces.
One penniless, traveling evangelist, his wife and five children spent several weeks. Once again, my siblings and I slept on the floor and ate skinny servings at supper. Especially poor timing, as that summer, I worked an overnight shift at Denny’s. Once, when I managed to sleep during the day, one kid poised a large pipe at the window and bellowed like a mastodon.
Needy, somewhat delusional people like Vi often parked in our living room. One night, she parked outside my parents’ bedroom window to “protect” them from some imminent threat she foresaw.
Even Mom and Dad drew the line at that – though they did not turn away a former female gang member who, incidentally, shared my room. Hey, I learned the fine points of knife-throwing.
Occasionally, my parents’ ministry resulted in mix-ups. One involved a lady preacher named Bunny who flitted in and out like a friendly butterfly. One night, my weary dad, who also worked construction, came home after everyone had retired. He climbed into bed beside Mom, falling into a sweet coma.
One thought, though, struck like lightning. Hadn’t Mom told him Bunny was staying overnight?
His pastor’s heart stopped. Flicking on the light, Dad yanked covers from the huddled heap beside him.
Mom raised her head and glared.
Dad’s blurted explanation did not soften matters.
“I told you Bunny’s coming this weekend, not tonight!” Mom raged.
We kids figured our parents deserved the excitement.
While I loved my family, I longed to take control of my life. Thank God, I soon would leave for college.
My roommate and I respected each other’s space – until one weekend, when, roused from sleep, I found myself swung in circles by an unknown force. Around and around …
Surely, a nightmare.
Gradually, though, I realized the small person – half my size! – swinging me was real. So was my roommate, giggling up and down the scale.
I gasped to the stranger, “Who are you?”
She grinned. “I’m Vicky!”
“Vicky, please put me down.”
“Sure!” She deposited me in my bed, belting out, “O Lord, Won’t You Buy Me a Color TV.”
Other giggling, melodious strangers gathered in our room.
A stereo shook the walls. Too tired to confront, I slept across the hall with another party-pooper.
This incident provoked a major discussion the next day. Unfortunately, it was not the last one.
So … uninvited-weird -people incidents were not confined to parsonages.
That lesson has been confirmed again and again. In fact, my siblings – and our spouses – agree our family is a magnet for the weird. Unlike Mom and Dad, though, we have placed gated fences around our lives.
Recently, I reflected on my late parents’ hospitality as I watered uninvited flowers around my arbor. Leggy cosmos, volunteers from last year’s planting, have assumed a welcome this year, overwhelming flowers I planned. Brassy volunteer zinnias inundate my marigold border. I never have planted lavender petunias, yet they continue to invade my orange impatiens. My flower beds look wild – and wonderful.
How did Mom and Dad’s uninvited guests ultimately respond to kindness? I have no idea. But I imagine that, like disruptive flowers, some are blooming in the place God – not people – prepared for them.
Most humans need boundaries, fences that ensure safety and well-being.
But maybe I’ll leave my gate open more often.
