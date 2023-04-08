Do you sometimes struggle to remember where you parked your car? After an hour-long inspection of multiple white SUVs in multiple parking lots, do you finally recall your car is in your garage? That you did not drive it today, but brought your gray truck instead?
Me, too.
Yet, I can sing the opening theme song of “Car 54, Where Are You?,” a dippy TV cop show I loved at age eight.
Such momentous knowledge can never be forgotten.
Yet, during Holy Week, 2023, Easter 2020 may seem unreal, like a bad dream we all shared after eating too much pizza.
Looking back on the column I wrote then, I almost had forgotten we huddled in our homes as if they were bomb shelters. Yelling across the street to neighbors and waving at rare, passing traffic comprised intense social interaction. Whether old enough to remember the hippie culture of the 1960s or not, we all grew hairy and grungy. Even if we bothered to order spring finery online (to wear it where?), we found that fattening COVID-19 quarantines not only had wrecked global culture but had messed with dress sizes.
Children pictured the Easter Bunny wearing a mask and disinfecting his paws with every stop.
Sure, I could order a ton of Reese’s eggs online for Hubby and me. We would not even have to share with family or friends.
However, conducting an Easter egg hunt with only us two left something to be desired. Especially as Hubby found all the eggs I hid, but I still have not discovered where he concealed the last two.
No wonder we want to repress tough memories like that.
So, why should we remember Easter 2020?
First, to give thanks because many of us have made it to Easter 2023.
Sure, we griped when we had to shed ratty bathrobes, don real clothes and wear makeup again. But we have recovered our health and most of the freedoms and blessings taken for granted before COVID-19.
This year, families will gather once more. Easter hams with all the fixings will be consumed. Egg hunts will provide the usual sugar overdoses, stained new clothes and controversies about who grabbed which egg first.
Better yet, Christians will gather by the thousands to hear pastors preach joyous messages not to cameras and empty pews, but to real people. Unmasked, we will celebrate Christ’s Resurrection with Scripture, beautiful singing, pageantry, and hugs and smiles by the bushel.
Nothing pleases God more than to see His Church party because His Son has defeated death.
Still, on the eve of His crucifixion, Jesus reminded His followers to never forget the scariest time in history – even scarier than the COVID shutdown. While he washed their smelly, disgusting feet, Christ predicted He would die for their smelly, disgusting sins.
For those of the whole world.
Ours, too.
Remember, Jesus pleaded, how hopeless things look right now for Me. For you. But if you believe in Me and what I’m doing for you, you can be not only realists, but optimists!
Today, disease, including COVID, still devastates. Mad killers run rampant. In the end, though, the bad times and the bad guys will be losers. Death and pain will die. Jesus will resurrect his people to live with Him forever.
I may forget I drove the gray truck, find a white SUV and get behind the wheel before I realize it is way too clean to be mine.
But as my husband and I celebrate Holy Week this year, we will remember 2020, when Easter seemed anything but fun. When we, clad in grubby flannel shirts and jeans, shared a lonely Communion at home. When the world teetered on its edge.
Yet, we could celebrate our hope in what Jesus did.
We will remember.
And continue this Easter party that is only the beginning.
