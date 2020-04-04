Tressa E. Miller, 97, of Plant City, Florida, formerly of Marion, Indiana, born on July 9, 1922 in Shirley, Indiana, entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2020.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Marion, Indiana, the Connor Prairie Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the Church of the Nazarene in Plant City, Florida. She was a retired dietician with the Marion (Indiana) VA Medical Center, and worked at Erma’s Pantry in Marion, Indiana. She loved her family, church, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and enjoyed taking care of veterans, volunteering at church, knitting, and crocheting.
She is survived by her children, Donald A. (Carol) McQueary of Marion, Betty (Bob) Osenbaugh of Plant City, FL, and Mary A. Werner of Brandon, FL; niece, Carolyn F. Ableman of Celina, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren,16 great-great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rush and Josephine Gray; husbands, James E. Miller, Alfred A. McQueary; children, David Lee McQueary, A. Faye Clark; siblings, Robert E. Gray, Margaret L. Plank; and cousin, Marybelle Isaacs.
The family thanks the nurses and staff at Solaris Healthcare- Plant City for their love and care.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 3 at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd 39, Plant City, and at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, Indiana Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:00 am following visitation from 9:30 -10:30 am with Rev. Bob Osenbaugh officiating. Burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery, Upland, Indiana.
Due to Covid-19, the service will be limited to immediate family only, but will be recorded and uploaded to www.nswcares.com to be viewed following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Plant City Community Church of the Nazarene 2402 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566.
