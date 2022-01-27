The Webster-Merriam dictionary defines “trend” as “a general movement” or “a current style or preference.”
Sounds simple, right? Yet anyone who has studied human behavior for five minutes knows better.
Take, for example, the current fad of wearing “distressed designer denim,” jeans composed of more air than cloth. Some rip-offs, with price tags approaching a thousand dollars, even my penny-pinching mother would not have bothered to patch.
Others on my what-are-we-thinking list include:
Bacon ice cream. Never let it be said I would diss bacon or ice cream. But like pleasant people from different planets who should never marry, these two foods should never share a carton.
Cyclists wearing earbuds. Again, I am both a bicycle and music lover, but don’t these people want to live long enough to know how the song ends?
Man buns. We Baby Boomers danced to a Top-40 song called “Hair.” Flowing locks, ponytails, Afros and corn rows do not shake me. I do not dread dreadlocks. But man buns? Somebody, hide the bobby pins and hairspray. Please.
Tracking sleep. Does this practice promote true rest? Rumpelstiltskin never wore a Fitbit, and he slept so well nobody could wake him for 20 years.
Splashy wallpaper. Thirty years ago, big, ’60s daisies on our daughter’s bedroom walls traumatized her until we repapered. Monster flowers still invade her dreams, yet decorators are bringing back this trend. For the sake of our children’s mental health, should we not ban such atrocities?
Red wine cupcakes. No one objects to the current cupcake fad, least of all, me. But please keep wine in a glass.
Shoes minus socks. Okay in California. But during a Midwest winter? Though we could start a new, exciting trend of blue feet as chic accessories. …
Gambling TV ads. At least, the IRS is forthright about taking our money.
The everybody-likes-it-hot craze. We frequent Thai and Mexican restaurants to satisfy our spicy tooth. But desecrate chocolate chip cookies with jalapeños? No way.
Finally, the recent penchant for antler chandeliers. Neither Bambi nor I like this trend. Especially when they cost up to $3,000.
By now, you assume this long-winded GOL (Grumpy Old Lady) likes nothing better than to diss current culture.
It is a fun hobby. Below, however, I list trends that hopefully will endure:
Mom jeans. They have not yet topped the torn-jeans craze. Still, I have informed my daughters their mother is a fashionista.
Excellence in women’s sports. Though I attended a high school of 3,000, no girls’ team was formed until I was a senior. Now I watch young women compete with joy (and secret gladness I never worked that hard).
The coffee craze. May Mr. Coffee, Mr. Keurig, and Mr. Starbucks continue into the next millennium.
The Wave. Though this Hoosier cheers victories over Iowa, their football program continues one ritual that overrides team loyalties. At first quarter’s end, all 63,000 in the stadium stand and wave to sick kids and their families in the adjacent children’s hospital.
Plentiful public restrooms. When my children were small, not even discount stores offered them. I dreaded shopping trips, when I not only unbuttoned, unzipped, toilet paper ripped, then reequipped ad nauseam, but raced madly to the library restroom – our only refuge – for that privilege. Thank God, some business initiated a new trend with available restrooms. Decades later, my races have resumed, and I cannot always make it to the library.
Sorry. I will keep my other positive trends brief:
Answering “my pleasure” to a thank-you instead of “no problem.”
Delivery service and free shipping.
Smiling eyes so magical, they make the mask disappear.
Church services streamed for those who cannot attend.
The increase of American charitable giving during shut-down 2020. That trend continued through 2021.
Tunic tops and ponchos. They cover a multitude of sins.
Handicapped parking spaces and services for those with special needs.
More light. The days are growing longer. Really.
Excellent male fashion insight. Most men reject rompers as summer wear. Thanks, guys!
Finally, astute weather forecasts. In 2022, weather experts predict the number of tsunamis in Indiana will remain stable – though they have grown their list of appropriate names, should an increase occur.
Now, don’t you feel better already?
