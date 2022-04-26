A group devoted to building and maintaining bike and walking trails in the region recently received a grant of more than $3 million from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to get them started building a trail between Miami and Grant County.
The $3.6 million grant, awarded to the Nickel Plate Trail Association by the Indiana Next Level Trails program, wasn’t the $5 million that the group applied for last year.
“But it’s a good start,” president of the group, Mike Kuepper, told the Peru Tribune on Monday. “So we are plenty happy with that.”
The state announced the award last week as part of Round Three of the Next Level Trails program.
The money, according to Kuepper and information provided by the state, will build 7.10 miles of asphalt trail from Grissom Air Reserve Base through Bunker Hill to McGrawsville in Miami County.
In Bunker Hill, the new trail would intersect with the existing Nickel Plate Trail which runs between Kokomo and Rochester.
Last week’s announcement from Gov. Eric Holcomb and DNR Director Dan Bortner initiated the release of $65 million in trail funding to 38 communities and non-profit organizations that is expected to bring 77 miles of new trail development around the state.
“With matching funds from applicants, this round is expected to generate a total investment of more than $102 million,” a news release about the program said.
The grants awarded in the third round include 17 “regional projects” and 21 “local projects.”
Area projects include a $784,300, 0.75 mile extension of the Erie Rail Trail in Huntington that will connect that trail to Crestview Middle School, Parkview Huntington Hospital and the YMCA as well as $640,684, roughly half-mile trail in Marion to connect the downtown area with the Cardinal Greenway trail.
Connecting to that east-west trail that runs through Grant County and on to points east is an ultimate goal of Kuepper’s and the overall vision of the project – dubbed the MAC, or Miami Central, Trail – that the newly awarded funds in Miami County are aimed at starting.
The proposed east-west spur coming out of Miami County would likely become a part of a run that includes the Cardinal Greenway trail which runs between Marion and Richmond with the exception of a roughly 15-mile break of yet-to-be completed trail southeast of Gas City, Kuepper told the Tribune last year. The Sweetser Switch Trail connects the Cardinal Greenway trail west to Sweetser, not far from Converse which is where Kuepper would like to see the MAC Trail one day reach.
With all sections completed, including the proposed MAC Trail, Kuepper explained, there would be roughly 120 miles of continuous trail running between Rochester and Richmond.
And another group, he said, is working to expand a trail out of Rochester that would connect to Merrillville.
The overarching vision of all those projects is to create a continuous network of trails that would be part of that Great American Rail-Trail, an initiative of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy that seeks to connect a series of rail trails from the Pacific Coast of Washington State to the East Coast in the Washington D.C. area.
Although the group didn’t get the full $5 million they had applied for in this round of funding, Kuepper said they have plenty of money and work to keep them busy.
Crews, he said, were already at work east of the Nickel Plate Trail, clearing brush and preparing the land that will become the trail to be paved between the Air Reserve base and McGrawsville.
“We will also be able to do some initial (work) going further east,” he said.
Portions of that eastern extension may be able to be made gravel while the group awaits additional funding to continue the project.
“We are really happy and ready to go,” Kuepper said.
The recent round of funding from DNR was the final phase of Next Level Trail program, that, according to a news release about the program, injected $150 million total into the state to build new trails – the largest amount in state history.
“To date, $120 million has been awarded to build 190 miles of trails throughout Indiana,” the release said. “Ninety-four percent of Hoosiers live within five miles of a trail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.