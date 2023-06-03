June 3
Allen Temple AME Church, 3440 S. Washington St., is hosting a large church rummage sale on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. The sale will include: antiques, clothes, jewelry, tools, luggage, books, audio and household items.
Epworth Church, 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is pleased to announce Quartet Classic in concert on Saturday, June 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Relive southern gospel hit songs from the 1980s and 1990s with a live band! Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/qc/ or call/text 765-667-0842.
June 4
Marion High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony, 2:30 p.m. in Bill Green Arena, 750 W. 26th St., Marion.
First United Methodist Church Preschool Director Donna Wiley is retiring after 27 years in that position. She will be celebrated at a reception on June 4 after church in Fellowship Hall. The approximate time will be after church dismissal at 10:30 a.m. All former students and their families are encouraged to join us as we celebrate Miss Donna. Cards may be mailed to her at First United Methodist Church, 624 S. Adams St., Marion, IN 46953. Call the church office at 664-5177 for additional information.
June 5
The next Grant County Support Group meeting for the Alzheimer’s Association will be held Monday, June 5 at the Marion-Grant County Senior Center, 503 S Gallatin Street in Marion at 11:30 a.m. This group is to help equip caregivers with tools and support to help manage the experience of caring for a person living with dementia. For additional information, you may contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929 or reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association crisis line 24/7 at 1-800-272-3900
June 7
The Fairmount Lions Club is hosting the free 2023 Concerts Summer Series at The James Dean Memorial Stage in Play Acres Park at 300 East Madison Street in Fairmount. The first concert of the season will be on Wednesday, June 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., featuring The Bulldogs from Garrette, Indiana playing 50’s & 60’s rock and roll music.
June 9-10
First Christian Church is hosting a spring rummage sale on Friday and Saturday. Times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. There is also a sack sale Saturday only.
June 10
Common Thread Ministry will be hosting a Sewing and Fellowship brunch on June 10, from 9am till noon at Lakeview Wesleyan Church. You do not have to know how to sew to attend. Some sewing machines will be provided. Please enter thru door A. For more information contact Diane 765-506-6668 or Julia Ann 765-669-2779.
June 19-23
Sunnycrest Baptist Church is hosting its Vacation Bible School “Keepers of the Kingdom June 19-23 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day. It is open to ages 4 through 12. For more information, call 765-664-3047 or go to sunnycrestchurch.org
June 26-30
St. James Lutheran Church, located at 1206 N. Miller Avenue, will be hosting Vacation Bible School, June 26through June 30 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Theme will be “STELLAR.” Enjoy dramas, Bible stories, games, interest centers, crafts, music and snacks. Ages 4 to those entering 6th grade are welcome to attend.
Ongoing
Newlon Metals, Inc. has partnered with the Marion-Grant County Senior Center to promote recycling and help raise funds for the Center. Folks can drop off their recyclable metals at Newlon, 634 S. Lincoln Blvd, and ask the staff to direct the proceeds to the Senior Center. Aluminum, iron, brass, copper and car batteries are all accepted for recycling Monday through Saturday. For specific information about what can and cannot be recycled, call Newlon at 765.662.1305. The Senior Center relies on donations to provide a wide variety of services, programs and activities to enhance elder living in Grant County. It is located at 501 S. Gallatin in Marion and can be reached at 765.662.6772.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edwardjones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
