April 1
On Saturday, April 1, the Indiana Archaeological Society will host the twenty-second annual exhibition of prehistoric to historic artifacts at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1079 W 200 N, Peru, Indiana. The exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public. There will be over 100 tables on display of some of the finest relics in the Midwest. For further information contact: Patrick Mooney at 765-472-7019; Bryan Warder at 765-470-8784 or John Behney at 765-860-9189.
Grant county Art Association (GCAA) will be accepting art 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Marion Public Library for April open art exhibit. Must be 18 or older. Guidelines are available at Marion Public Library. Contact GrantCounty ArtAssociation@yahoo.com for more information
April 2-5
Woodland Hills Church of Christ is offering a series of lessons focusing on the motivation and reasons behind becoming a Christian. The lessons are April 2 at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. and April 3-5 at 7:00 p.m. at 2178 N Wabash Rd. in Marion. Call (765) 662-3304 or email www.woodlandhillschurchof christ.org with any questions.
April 3
The Grant County Support Group for the Alzheimer’s Association will be meeting on Monday, April 3 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Grant County Senior Center located at 503 S Gallatin St. in Marion. There will be no meeting in Upland for April.
April 7
Good Friday Community Service, sponsored by the Twin City Ministerial Association, at noon at Church of God of Prophecy, 906 N. 10th Street in Gas City. Everyone is welcome. Mississinewa High School choir will be performing as well. Call 765-674-7076 with any questions.
April 15
The Master’s Own will play in a free concert at Fairmount Baptist Church, 1200 N. Main St. on April 15 at 6 p.m.
April 19
The General Francis Marion Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting a Meet The Author event at the Marion Public Library on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m., in meeting room B. The public is invited to meet Libby Carty McNamee, via Zoom, as she discusses her book Susanna’s Midnight Ride, The Girl Who Won the Revolutionary War. It is a true story of a 16-year-old girl and her heroic efforts to help win the Revolutionary War.
April 20
The Grant County Sexual Assault Response Team is holding Hear and Believe, an event to bring awareness to sexual violence, on April 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Midwest Coffee Roasting Company, at 1321 W. Spencer Ave. Members of local law enforcement and members of the Sexual Assault Response team will be present.
April 21
Epworth United Methodist Church at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is holding a concert featuring the Guardians Quartet with special guest Devin Cunningham on Friday, April 21. Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Seating is limited. To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www. matthewseumc.org/guardians or call/text 765-667-0842.
April 25
The Grant County Sexual Assault Response Team is holding Hear and Believe, an event to bring awareness to sexual violence, on April 25 from 11 a.m. to noon at Ivy Tech Community College. Members of local law enforcement and members of the Sexual Assault Response team will be present.
Ongoing
Hands of Hope’s Safe Connections support group meeting for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking meets on Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. The topics for the month are: overcoming childhood trauma on April 3, benefits of meditation practice on April 10, how to effectively communicate with a high conflict person on April 17 and how to get control of your budget after divorce/separation on April 24.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edward jones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
IRS certified AARP tax-aide volunteers will be available to offer free assistance to prepare federal and state income tax returns through April 17. This year all taxpayers must make an appointment by calling 765-251-8506 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday ONLY. When you get to the Marion Public Library, please bring all your documents with you. You will need a social security card(s), last year’s tax return if available, photo ID for taxpayer and spouse (both must be present), all income document(s) W2 Form from each employer, Form 1099 from social security, pensions and annuities, interest income, dependent care provider information. Proof of personal property tax paid on main home, proof of income and expenses if self-employed. We will take your documents and inventory them.
Registration is open for the Grant County Historical Society Annual Dinner. The dinner will be Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Meshingomesia Country Club at 2225 N. Lagro Rd. in Marion. Presentation to follow dinner by acclaimed author Ray E. Boomhower at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. Registration is available at the Indiana Room of the Marion Public Library until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.