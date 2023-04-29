April 29
The Somerset Lions Club is holding a Euchre event on Saturday, April 29. The entry fee is $10 and registration is from noon to 12:45 with play beginning at 1 p.m. Those interested in an afternoon of cards can come to the Somerset Community Building to play euchre for a chance to win cash prizes.
April 30
Epworth United Methodist Church at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is hosting their annual Chicken Noodle Fundraiser Dinner on Sunday, April 30. Serving will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the community is invited to dine-in or carry out. They welcome other church congregations to join following services. Dinners include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, beverage and dessert. Free will donations for the meal will be gratefully accepted for the Epworth Concert Outreach Ministry Fund. For more information about their ministry and upcoming concerts visit www.matthewseumc.org
May 1
The Grant County Support Group for the Alzheimer’s Association will be meeting on Monday, May 1 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Grant County Senior Center located at 503 S Gallatin St. in Marion. There will be no meeting in Upland for May.
May 4
The Senior Cinema movie for May is “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.” The movie begins at 12:30 p.m., with the doors opening at noon at the AMC theatre. All residents 55+ are welcome to come and only pay $2.
May 6
Royal Fun Faire is Saturday, May 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. It is a preview to for Sunnycrest Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School coming in June. The event will feature games, snacks and registration for VBS (ages 4-12). Free for all the family to attend. For more information, call 765-664-3047.
May 12
The Westview Elementary School PTO will be having the annual Vera Bradley Bingo on May 12 at the Westview gym. Door 13 will open at 6 and games begin at 6:30. Tickets are available at the school between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for $10. Tickets at the door that night are $12, cash only. The school is located at 709 W. 6th St. in Jonesboro. Concessions will be available for purchase, cash only. For questions, call the school at 765-677-4437.
Phi Beta Psi Sorority will host a drive-through tenderloin dinner on Friday, May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. A boxed meal consisting a Rock’s Tenderloin sandwich, two homemade sides, and homemade dessert will be available at the side parking lot of the Fairmount Masonic lodge, located at 124 N Main St, Fairmount, for $10 per person. Presale tickets are available from members and at the event.
May 13
The Spring Craft Show is at First United Methodist Church at 624 S. Adams St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 13.
May 19
The annual Town of Swayzee Rummage Sales will be held Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. Sign-up sheets may be picked up in Swayzee at Swayzee Marathon, Swayzee Library, and the Town Clerk’s Office. Sign-up sheets may also be found online at swayzee.org. Sign-up sheets need to be turned in by May 19 to be included on the map of sales. For more information, contact Gloria Reed at 765-922-7505 or e-mail swayzee rummage@gmail.com
Ongoing
Newlon Metals, Inc. has partnered with the Marion-Grant County Senior Center to promote recycling and help raise funds for the Center. Folks can drop off their recyclable metals at Newlon, 634 S. Lincoln Blvd, and ask the staff to direct the proceeds to the Senior Center. Aluminum, iron, brass, copper and car batteries are all accepted for recycling Monday through Saturday. For specific information about what can and cannot be recycled, call Newlon at 765.662.1305. The Senior Center relies on donations to provide a wide variety of services, programs and activities to enhance elder living in Grant County. It is located at 501 S. Gallatin in Marion and can be reached at 765.662.6772.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edward jones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
For consideration for the To-Do column, email requests to editor@chronicle-tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events.
