July 3
The next Grant County Support Group meeting for the Alzheimer’s Association will be held Monday, July 3 at the Marion-Grant county Senior Center, 503 S Gallatin Street in Marion at 11:30 a.m. This group is to help equip caregivers with tools and support to help manage the experience of caring for a person living with dementia. For additional information, you may contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929 or reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association crisis line 24/7 at 1-800-272-3900
July 5
The Fairmount Lions Club will be hosting a free 2023 Summer Concerts at The James Dean Memorial Stage at 300 East Madison Street in Play Acres Park in Fairmount. On Wednesday, July 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with JAI BAKER 3 will provide the music for the evening. Food vendors are 3 BEARS Concession and The EIS Wagon will be on site.
July 10-14
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fairmount Baptist Church Vacation Bible School. 1201 N. Main St. Fairmount.
July 11
Grant County Art Association next meeting date is July 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the basement of the Marion Public Library.
Our MHS Class of 1973 will meet for breakfast at the Train Station Pancake House on Tuesday, July 11 at 9 a.m. The ’73 class 50th reunion program is finalized, and our MC, Steve Wright, will address the details of the event. Classmates are still being sought, so if anyone knows of our 1973 classmates please have them attend so they may join us or call Tim Wentz at 668-4042.
July 12
The Fairmount Lions Club will be hosting a free 2023 Summer Concerts at The James Dean Memorial Stage at 300 East Madison Street in Play Acres Park in Fairmount. On Wednesday, July 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Cook and Belle will provide the music for the evening. Food vendors are Danger Dogs and The EIS Wagon will be on site.
July 15
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will hold its 15th Annual Sand Sculpture Artfest on Saturday, July 15 at the Splash House in Marion. Times are the following: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Building. 1-1:30 p.m. – Community Voting. 1:30 p.m. – Speakers and Awards. Donate or Register to Build by July 4 at linktr.ee/casasandscrupture2023. For more information, email casa@grantcounty.net or call 664-1891.
Cathy and The Northmen, a free concert at 6 p.m. at the Fairmount Baptist Church. 1201 N. Main St Fairmount.
July 22
A drive-through tenderloin dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grant Memorial Park, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, with proceeds to support the Boys & Girls Club of Grant County. Pre-sale tickets are available for $10 at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery Office. Dinners will include tenderloin, chips and a drink.
Ongoing
Newlon Metals, Inc. has partnered with the Marion-Grant County Senior Center to promote recycling and help raise funds for the Center. Folks can drop off their recyclable metals at Newlon, 634 S. Lincoln Blvd, and ask the staff to direct the proceeds to the Senior Center. Aluminum, iron, brass, copper and car batteries are all accepted for recycling Monday through Saturday. For specific information about what can and cannot be recycled, call Newlon at 765.662.1305. The Senior Center relies on donations to provide a wide variety of services, programs and activities to enhance elder living in Grant County. It is located at 501 S. Gallatin in Marion and can be reached at 765.662.6772.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edwardjones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
