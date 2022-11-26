November 26
Your Friends Closet located at Maple Run Friends Church, 4460 W 400 S in Marion will be open Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items. Everyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you.
December 2-3
The first annual “Van Buren’s Little Town of Christmas” is Dec. 2 and 3 from 6-8 p.m. List of activities includes Santa Claus lighting a Christmas tree, pictures with Santa, a live Nativity, live music, a children’s Christmas craft, an indoor snowball fight, Christmas stories, a Christmas tree decorating contest, an open house at Harvest House food pantry, and an evening meal at 5:30. Follow the luminaries to each event.
Kick off your holiday season with this collaboration between the Huntington University Music and Theatre Departments! Join us for a musical Christmas celebration as performers sing and dance their way through festive selections from all your favorite holiday films. Accompanied by live musicians, this production is sure to bring out the Christmas spirit in patrons of all ages. Dec. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m. both nights at Huntington University’s Merillat Center for the Arts. Address is 2303 College Ave, Huntington. Box office info: 260-359-4261 and tickets and information at huntington.edu/tistheseason. Ticket prices are $13 for adults, $10 for seniors, $6 for children 12 and under.
December 2-4
St. James Lutheran Church at 1206 N. Miller Ave in Marion, will be presenting “Come to Bethlehem and See,” an event with free, indoor nativity scenes. You will “travel” with a tour guide through eight scenes that will invite you to experience events heralding and surrounding the birth of the Messiah. Visitors can attend Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. (last tour beginning at 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1-4 p.m. (last tour beginning at 3:30 p.m.) Tours last approximately 40 minutes and groups leave the sanctuary approximately every half hour. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@stjames marion.org.
December 3
The Grant County 4-H Council is hosting the annual Christmas Craft and Collectables Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Building at the Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds. Those interested in participating can call 765-667-2303 or 765-651-2413. All proceeds go to the Grant County 4-H program.
Enjoy “Homecoming Christmas” with the Cowboy Band at Grace Community Church, 1810 E. Bradford Ave. in Marion at 6 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a wonderful evening of music and celebration of the Christmas season.
The Lyric Christmas Program is Saturday Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1970 N. Wabash Rd in Marion. Admission is free.
December 4
Orchestra Indiana will present “A Christmas Celebration” at 3 p.m. at Marion High School’s Walton Performing Arts Center. Matthew Kraemer will lead the orchestra and guest singers in yuletide favorites and hits from classic musicals including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and more. Special guest Santa will end the evening by leading a sing-along of Christmas favorites. For tickets call 765-216-0970 or go online: orchestraindiana.org.
December 7
Just in time for the Christmas holiday, the Marion Health auxiliary will be hosting a fundraiser featuring the South Bend Chocolate Company. The event starts on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 330 building lobby. The fundraiser moves to the Allspice Cafe at the hospital on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. South Bend Chocolate features chocolate covered peanuts, caramels, mints and many other candies. All proceeds go to hospital needs.
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group of Grant County will meet Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Obi’s Barbeque beginning at 11 a.m. and will also meet the same day at 6:30 p.m., at Pierce Church located at 201 N 8th St. in Upland. For more information, contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929 or Contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900 for additional information and support.
December 10
The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center Winterlude is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. RSVP at 260-435-3261 or email shawynakoorsen@stillwater-hospice.org
December 14
The Marion-Grant County Senior Center Soup Tasting is Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come sample soups and visit vendor booths. $5 per person at the Marion-Grant Co. Senior Center at 503 So. Gallatin St.
