October 29
Twin City We Care will be accepting applications on Friday October 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct 29 from 9 a.m. to noon in the courtroom located in City Hall of Gas City. Applicants must be current residents of Gas City, Jonesboro and Mill Township to apply. Twin City We Care is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a “merrier” Christmas for ‘less fortunate’ residents living in the area with ample food baskets for households plus gifts for children living full time in the home. Applicants must apply in person with two proof of residence such as drivers license, rent receipt, lease agreement or recent utility bill. Applicants will be asked to disclose total household income plus clothing and shoe sizes of school age and younger children. No late applications will be accepted
Marion High School Drama and Music Departments present the classic musical comedy “Mame” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 on the main stage at the Walton Performing Arts Center, 750 W. 26th St. Tickets are $10 general admission, $7 for Marion Community Schools students and staff. Tickets will be available at the door on show nights, or you can purchase in advance online: https://www.ticketor.com/mhstheatre
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) will host Medication Take Back Day on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1700 East 38th Street in Marion. VANIHCS will allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted medications including controlled substance prescription medications and expired over-the-counter medications.
Epworth United Methodist Church is pleased to announce Poet Voices with special guest No Name Quartet in concert on Saturday, October 29. The concert is at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www. matthewseumc.org/pv or call/text 765-667-0842.
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church’s Bazaar and Bake Sale is on Saturday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2015 N 300 W (Corner of Chapel Pike & 300 W) in Marion. There will be crafts, pies, cakes, cookies, candy, jellies, soups, snacks, and treasures. All proceeds benefit local missions.
October 31
St. James Lutheran Church will be hosting a free Indoor Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1206 N. Miller Avenue in Marion. There will be treats, games, prizes, hot dogs and drinks. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@stjamesmarion.org.
November 1
St. James Lutheran Church will be conducting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, November 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1206 N. Miller Avenue in Marion. Please sign up at redcross.org to schedule an appointment to give blood. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@stjamesmarion.org.
November 2
Community invited to join us for the New Hope Baptist Church Harvest Party on November 2 starting at 6:30 p.m. at 800 E. S. C St. Gas City. There will be trunk or treat, games, food, candy, a hayride and more.
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group of Grant County will meet Wednesday, November 2 at Obi’s Barbecue beginning at 11 a.m. They will also meet the same day at 6:30 p.m. at Pierce Church located at 201 N 8th St. in Upland. For more information, contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929.
November 5
Herbst UMC will host a chili supper on Nov. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church located at 2561 S. 600 W., Marion. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and under admitted free. Tickets can be purchased from church members at the door. Carry-out available. Proceeds go to church missions.
November 6
Solid Rock Church, at 485 Bennett Drive in Warren, will host a “Veteran’s Homecoming Celebration” on Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. The annual celebration is for all veterans, active-duty military, their families and the families of veterans who have passed. The event features a complimentary dinner followed by an “Armed Forces Tribute” by “A Few Good Men”, and more. Please share your talents by playing an instrument, singing a special song, sharing a favorite verse, creating a skit or making desserts. All are welcome. For more information, email ginac@agbest.com or call 260-375-4505 or 260-917-1707
November 7
The monthly Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon will be held at noon, Nov. 7, at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive Center at 3691 New Holland Road in Andrews. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. Retired Saint Francis professor Larry “Doc” Wiedman has been a woodcarver for over 40 years. Trained as a marine biologist and paleontologist, he brings a unique perspective to the critters and natural objects he creates. The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests should bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service. The main dish, Chicken noodle soup, is provided by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. A donation will be accepted to help defray costs. Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by calling (260) 468-2127.
November 11
NOTE: Change of venue. At 7:30 p.m., Orchestra Indiana will present “The Three Phantoms” at Taylor University’s Rediger Auditorium, featuring vocalists Craig Schulman, Gary Mauer and Ron Bohmer.
November 12
Orchestra Indiana will also present “The Three Phantoms” on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium at Ball State University in Muncie.
The Marion Coin Club is hosting the 15th Annual Fall Coin Show on Saturday, November 12. The coin show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grant County 4H Fairgrounds at 1403 State Road 18 East. Admission is free with food and refreshments available and hourly door prizes. Visitors can see coins and paper money on display, good and silver bullion and can buy and sell.
The 1st Annual Craft Show is Saturday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hart’s Celebration Center at 3031 E 450 N. in Marion. Vendors wanted: Booth space rental of $25.00 benefits Bridges to Health. Vendor keeps all proceeds minus the booth rental. For more information call 765-662-7289.
November 16
The Grant County Historical Society will meet on Wednesday, November 16 at 6:15 p.m. in Meeting Room B at the Marion Public Library for its monthly meeting. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www. grant countyinhistory.org
November 18
Dining with Dickens is a merry old English Christmas evening celebrating the season and Charles Dickens, Father of modern Christmas. The dinner menu is taken from Dickens’ own Christmas recipes. Madrigal singers will set the mood for the evening wandering through the House performing songs of the period. Ed Breen will share tidbits about Mr. Dickens’ life and select readings from one of Dickens’ 100’s of Christmas stories. The dinner is at Wilson Vaughn Hostess House, 723 West 4th St. in Marion on Friday, Nov. 18. Cocktails at a cash bar are available at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. $50 per person; paid reservations only. Limited tickets available. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 27. Call 765-664-3755.
November 19
The Quilters Hall of Fame and the Marie Webster Quilt Guild will host a Christmas Boutique on November 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Quilters Hall of Fame at 926 S. Washington St in Marion. Hand-crafted items for your holiday gift-giving made by members of the Marie Webster Quilt Guild will be available. There will be free admission to the museum exhibit and boutique.
Ongoing
Christland UMCW is selling homemade pies. Orders are due on October 30 and can be picked up November 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 721 E. Charles St. in Marion. Apple and pumpkin pies are each $12 and pecan pies are $15. To order, call Pat at 765-619-9692 or Loretta at 765-664-3747.
