April 22
Gas City Golf permits and camping expires on April 30. The Clerk Treasurer of Gas City, Karen Wood, will be available for golf cart permits and camp sites on Saturday, April 22 at City Hall at 211 E. Main St. Gas City, Indiana from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Van Buren Lions Club will have their annual tenderloin fry on Saturday, April 22, serving from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Dine in or carry out is available.
Your Friends Closet, located at Maple Run Friends Church at 4460 W 400 S in Marion, will be open Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items. Everyone is welcome.
April 24
The Quarry Triangle Neighborhood Association is going to meet for the first time since the start of COVID-19. The meeting will be on April 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Marion Police Department. Use the McClure Street entrance to the Municipal Building. The boundaries for the QTNA are inside the triangle formed by Quarry Road, Wabash Avenue and Kem Road.
April 25
The Grant County Sexual Assault Response Team is holding Hear and Believe, an event to bring awareness to sexual violence, on April 25 from 11 a.m. to noon at Ivy Tech Community College. Members of local law enforcement and members of the Sexual Assault Response team will be present.
April 27
The Marion Health Auxiliary Board will have a fundraiser featuring Collective Goods. The event starts Thursday, April 27 at the 330 building lobby and moves to the All Spice Cafe at the hospital on Friday, April 28. The hours for the fundraiser are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Collective Goods sells books, puzzles, electronic items and gifts for Mothers Day. The public is invited to attend this fundraiser. All proceeds go to hospital needs.
April 28
The Fairmount Lions Club is holding Dan’s Fish and Chicken Fry on Friday, April 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine-in or carry-out options are available at the shelter house of Playacres Park.
Orchestra Indiana will present “The Golden Age of Hollywood” at 7:30 p.m. in Rediger Chapel Auditorium at Taylor University. This concert will be Maestro Matthew Kraemer’s final appearance with OI before accepting a position in Louisiana. Guest Violinist will be Zachary DePue. Some of the film scores presented will include, Ben Hur, Vertigo, Lawrence of Arabia, High Noon, and more. Tickets may be purchased for $20 by going to the website orchestraindiana.org or calling 765-216-0970 or by purchasing at the door.
April 29
The Somerset Lions Club is holding a Euchre event on Saturday, April 29. The entry fee is $10 and registration is from noon to 12:45 with play beginning at 1 p.m. Those interested in an afternoon of cards can come to the Somerset Community Building to play euchre for a chance to win cash prizes.
April 30
Epworth United Methodist Church at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is hosting their annual Chicken Noodle Fundraiser Dinner on Sunday, April 30. Serving will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the community is invited to dine-in or carry out. They welcome other church congregations to join following services. Dinners include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, beverage and dessert. Free will donations for the meal will be gratefully accepted for the Epworth Concert Outreach Ministry Fund. For more information about their ministry and upcoming concerts visit www.matthewseumc.org
May 1
The Grant County Support Group for the Alzheimer’s Association will be meeting on Monday, May 1 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Grant County Senior Center located at 503 S Gallatin St. in Marion. There will be no meeting in Upland for May.
May 4
The Senior Cinema movie for May is “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.” The movie begins at 12:30 p.m., with the doors opening at noon at the AMC theatre. All residents 55+ are welcome to come and only pay $2.
May 6
Royal Fun Faire is Saturday, May 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. It is a preview to for Sunnycrest Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School coming in June. The event will feature games, snacks and registration for VBS (ages 4-12). Free for all the family to attend. For more information, call 765-664-3047.
Ongoing
Bridges to Health is holding its second annual silent basket auction. Those interested in placing bids can stop by the clinic at 119 S. Washington St. in Marion Mondays through Thursdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 27.
Hands of Hope’s Safe Connections support group meeting for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking meets on Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. The topics for the month are: how to get control of your budget after divorce/separation on April 24.
Joanne Breen is offering a watercolor class at the Hostess House on Tuesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 11 through May 16. The class is open to those over 18 years old and costs $60 for six sessions. For more information, call 765-662-2284 or 317-603-3355.
Newlon Metals, Inc. has partnered with the Marion-Grant County Senior Center to promote recycling and help raise funds for the Center. Folks can drop off their recyclable metals at Newlon, 634 S. Lincoln Blvd, and ask the staff to direct the proceeds to the Senior Center. Aluminum, iron, brass, copper and car batteries are all accepted for recycling Monday through Saturday. For specific information about what can and cannot be recycled, call Newlon at 765.662.1305. The Senior Center relies on donations to provide a wide variety of services, programs and activities to enhance elder living in Grant County. It is located at 501 S. Gallatin in Marion and can be reached at 765.662.6772.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@ edwardjones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
