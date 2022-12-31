January 3
St. James Lutheran Church will be conducting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1206 N. Miller Avenue, Marion. Please sign up at redcross.org to schedule an appointment to give blood. There is a great need. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@ stjamesmarion.org.
January 4
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group of Grant County will meet Jan. 4 at Obie’s Barbeque beginning at 11 a.m. and will also meet the same day at 6:30 p.m. at Pierce Church located at 201 N 8th St. in Upland. For more information, contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929 Or the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900; they are available 24 hrs/7 days per week.
January 26
4-H Beef & Dairy Beef Identification night for the 2023 4-H Fair will be held on Thursday, January 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion. All Beef & Dairy Beef animals are required to attend.
Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity of Grant County is currently seeking families who are interested in applying for Habitat’s 57th home. For a family to qualify for the program, they must meet three criteria: The ability to pay, a need for housing and a willingness to partner. Families and community members interested in the program are invited to attend one of the informational sessions. During the session, Habitat will share its mission, how the selection process and program works, what it means to be a Habitat homeowner and answer questions about eligibility. Sessions are Wednesday, January 4, Thursday, January 5, and Wednesday, January 11 at 5 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Marion Public Library. To register, visit www.grant habitat.com or call 765-662-1552 to reserve your spot.
