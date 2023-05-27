May 27
The Walk to Remember by Needham, Storey and Wampner is on Saturday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. in Grant Memorial Park, rain or shine. The community is coming together for a free event, including a one-mile memorial walk and a ceremonial biodegradable balloon release with the reading of the names of loved ones. RSVP to 765-662-7295 by Wednesday, May 24.
Your Friends Closet, located at Maple Run Friends Church 4460 W 400 S in Marion, will be open Saturday May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items. Everyone is welcome.
On Saturday, May 27th, 2023 in Fairmount, Indiana the 9th Street Gang Car Club is hosting a James Dean Run Cruise-In at The Park at 300 East Madison in Play Acres Park in Fairmount. The entry fee is $5 per car. The show is 4 to 8 p.m. Unique awards are at 7:30 p.m. DJ, food, rain or shine. Free entry for spectators. Contact Persons are Leroy (765-674-4520) or JD (765-618-5171).
May 29
The Matthews Cemetery Association will be holding their annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m. The service is to honor our fallen veterans for their sacrifice and service to our nation. Keynote speaker this year will be Commander Mark Atkinson, U.S. Navy Retired. Music will be provided by Sweet Sounds and the Honor Guard from Greentown, IN. Bringing lawn chairs is recommended.
The Department of Veterans Affairs, Marion National Cemetery, will host a 2023 Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on the holiday to pay our respects to those who gave their lives so we could enjoy our lives in freedom and prosperity. The ceremony will include a message, honor guard, rifle salute and wreath laying.
May 30
St. James Lutheran Church will be conducting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1206 N. Miller Ave. in Marion. Please sign up at redcross.org to schedule an appointment to give blood. There is a great need. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@ stjamesmarion.org.
June 2-3
Allen Temple AME Church, 3440 S. Washington St., is hosting a large church rummage sale on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. The sale will include: antiques, clothes, jewelry, tools, luggage, books, audio and household items.
June 3
Epworth Church, 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is pleased to announce Quartet Classic in concert on Saturday, June 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Relive southern gospel hit songs from the 1980s and 1990s with a live band! Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthews eumc.org/qc/ or call/text 765-667-0842.
June 4
Marion High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony, 2:30 p.m. in Bill Green Arena, 750 W. 26th St., Marion.
First United Methodist Church Preschool Director Donna Wiley is retiring after 27 years in that position. She will be celebrated at a reception on June 4 after church in Fellowship Hall. The approximate time will be after church dismissal at 10:30 a.m. All former students and their families are encouraged to join us as we celebrate Miss Donna. Cards may be mailed to her at First United Methodist Church, 624 S. Adams St., Marion, IN 46953. Call the church office at 664-5177 for additional information.
Ongoing
Newlon Metals, Inc. has partnered with the Marion-Grant County Senior Center to promote recycling and help raise funds for the Center. Folks can drop off their recyclable metals at Newlon, 634 S. Lincoln Blvd, and ask the staff to direct the proceeds to the Senior Center. Aluminum, iron, brass, copper and car batteries are all accepted for recycling Monday through Saturday. For specific information about what can and cannot be recycled, call Newlon at 765.662.1305. The Senior Center relies on donations to provide a wide variety of services, programs and activities to enhance elder living in Grant County. It is located at 501 S. Gallatin in Marion and can be reached at 765.662.6772.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edwardjones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
