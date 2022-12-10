December 10
The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center Winterlude is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 260-435-3261 or emailing shawynakoorsen@still water-hospice.org
December 11
The Gas City, Jonesboro and Mill Township Fire Departments will be conducting the annual food drive for Twin City We Care, along with other volunteers. Residents of Gas City and Jonesboro are asked to place non-perishable food either in a sack or box curbside or on their porch. Collection will be between 1-3 p.m. Donations may also be dropped off at the gym door of the former West School located at Grant Street and West North D St in Gas City.
December 12
McCulloch Junior High School seventh grade choir’s holiday concert is Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at the McCulloch auditorium.
December 13
McCulloch Junior High School eighth grade choir’s holiday concert is Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the McCulloch auditorium.
December 14
The Marion-Grant County Senior Center Soup Tasting is Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come sample soups and visit vendor booths. $5 per person at the Marion-Grant Co. Senior Center at 503 So. Gallatin St.
McCulloch Junior High School seventh/eighth grade band’s holiday concert is Wednesday, DecDec.ember 14 at 6 p.m. in Marion High School’s Walton Performing Arts Center.
December 16
Christland UMC at 721 E. Charles St. in Marion will being having a “Night of the Nativities.” This is a display of special nativities. Visitors can attend Friday, Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments will be in the fellowship hall.
December 19
Justice Intermediate School 6th grade band concert, also featuring the 5th grade world drumming ensemble and the Marion High School jazz ensemble, is Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Justice gym.
