August 19
There will be a free concert at Fairmount Baptist Church featuring The Kings Four on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m.
Allen Temple AME Church is holding a fish fry dinner at 3440 S. Washington St. on Saturday, August 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. The fish options are tilapia, perch or whiting and it costs $10 for a cash advance ticket. Call 765-674-6371 for more information.
August 25
Epworth Church, 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is pleased to announce Legacy Five in concert on Friday, August 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Seating is limited. To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.epworthworship.com/l5 or call/text 765-667-0842.
August 26
Chapel Pike Wesleyan Church Missions Vendor Fair and Car Show will be Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2171 W Chapel Pike Marion IN 46952. The car show will have many classic cars and trucks and vendors will sell homemade crafts and goods. Food trucks will also be available.
Your Friends Closet, located at Maple Run Friends Church at 4460 W. 400 S, will be open Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items.
August 30
There will be an Ice Cream Social on August 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Marion-Grant County Senior Center. $5 fundraiser. Plenty of informative booths with delicious toppings.
September 9-10
Swayzee Days will be September 9-10. This year the theme is First Responders Appreciation Day. The parade will be at noon on the 9th. Please contact Britney Riner at swayzeetown@gmail.com for more details.
Ongoing
The Marion Salvation Army Corps is offering beginning archery classes for anyone in fifth grade or older. The four-week training program will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at The Salvation Army, 359 N. Bradner Ave. Students should attend all four classes. The cost is $10 for the entire four weeks. All equipment is provided. Class size is limited. To register or for more information, contact The Salvation Army at 765-664-6536.
Community Gentle Yoga, Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Herbst United Methodist Church at 2561 S 600 W in Marion. Bring a mat or blanket and dress comfortably. No experience necessary. Walk-ins are welcome!
Seniors Group on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. On Wednesdays, Herbst United Methodist Church hosts a Community Senior Cards and Cookies (or pie/cake) group in the the Fellowship Hall. All seniors are welcome.
Cancer Support Group is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the YMCA Board Room. Our Cancer Support Group sponsored by Cancer Resources of Grant County, IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and the YMCA of Grant County is facilitated by Pastor Laura of Herbst United Methodist Church. Adult patients, survivors, and/or caregivers living-in or being treated-in Grant County are welcome. Contact Pastor Laura at pastorlauraherbstumc@gmail.com for more information.
The Herbst United Methodist Church Community Art Group meets in the Fellowship Hall on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own project and supplies to work on.
Marion Health’s Parish Nurse Program will be hosting a free basic education class for RN’s interested in becoming a Parish Nurse. Class will begin on Monday, August 21 and will continue every Monday and Thursday evening until September 14. Time is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Class will be held in the 330 building on the ground floor in the Diabetes Education Classroom. For more information, please contact Jen Banker at parishnurse@marionhealth.com or call 765-660-6553.
