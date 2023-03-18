March 18
First Christian Church’s women’s group “Girlfriends” is sponsoring a baked potato bar dinner on March 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 401 East North D St. in Gas City. Tickets are $10 and include a baked potato with toppings, a dessert and a beverage. Dine in, carry out and delivery are available. All further questions can be directed to Beth Maynard at 765-661-4564. Proceeds support the Property Committee.
The Marion Coin Club will host its 64th Annual Spring Coin Show Saturday, March 18 at the Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds at 1403 State Road 18 East in Marion. The show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public at no cost. Visitors can see coins and paper money on display and gold and silver bullion. Food and refreshments will be available. Buying and selling will also take place at the show and there will be hourly door prizes.
Affordable health screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions will be available on Saturday, March 18 at Hart’s Celebration Center at 3031 E 450 N in Marion. Pre-registration is required. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifeline screening.com.
City Life SwitchUp Youth Center is holding a baked potato dinner on Saturday, March 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 100 N 1st St. in Van Buren. The meal is available as dine in or carry out, including toppings, a drink and a dessert for the price of a free will donation. All proceeds benefit the Switchup building fund.
March 21
St. James Lutheran Church will be conducting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1206 N. Miller Ave. in Marion. Please sign up at redcross.org to schedule an appointment to give blood. There is a great need. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@stjamesmarion.org.
March 25
Your Friends Closet at Maple Run Friends Church, 4460 W 400 S in Marion will be open Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items.
March 29
The Marion Health auxiliary will be hosting a fundraiser featuring South Bend Chocolate Company. The event starts on Wednesday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 330 building lobby. The fundraiser moves to the Allspice Cafe’ at the hospital on Thursday March 30 from 8 to 4. South Bend Chocolate features chocolate covered peanuts, caramels, mints and many other candies. All proceeds go to hospital needs.
March 31
Epworth United Methodist Church at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is pleased to announce Gold City with special guest Avenue Trio in concert on Friday, March 31. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. A love offering will be received. Limited seating, so to guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www. matthewseumc.org/goldcity or call/text 765-667-0842.
April 1
Grant county Art Association (GCAA) will be accepting art 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the Marion Public Library for April open art exhibit. Must be 18 or older. Guidelines are available at Marion Public Library. Contact GrantCountyArt Association@yahoo.com for more information
Ongoing
Grant County’s Local Coordinating Council is accepting applications for funding for the 2024 fiscal year. Grant categories include:
Prevention and Education
Intervention and Treatment
Criminal Justice Services and Activities
Funds are made available through Grant County’s drug free community fund. Awards not to exceed $6,500 per category. Grant applications may be requested by emailing Jamie Flatford (jflatford@grantcounty.net). Application deadline is March 22.
IRS certified AARP tax-aide volunteers will be available to offer free assistance to prepare federal and state income tax returns starting on Feb. 1 through April 17. This year all taxpayers must make an appointment by calling 765-251-8506 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday ONLY. When you get to the Marion Public Library, please bring all your documents with you. You will need a social security card(s), last year’s tax return if available, photo ID for taxpayer and spouse (both must be present), all income document(s) W2 Form from each employer, Form 1099 from social security, pensions and annuities, interest income, dependent care provider information. Proof of personal property tax paid on main home, proof of income and expenses if self-employed. We will take your documents and inventory them.
GriefShare is a weekly support group for people who are grieving the death of someone close to them. A new 13-week session starts on Wednesday, March 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Eastview Wesleyan Church (Jonesboro Campus), 801 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. Register at www.griefshare.org or call 765-674-7076 for more information.
Registration is open for the Grant County Historical Society Annual Dinner. The dinner will be Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Meshingomesia Country Club at 2225 N. Lagro Rd. in Marion. Presentation to follow dinner by acclaimed author Ray E. Boomhower at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. Registration is available at the Indiana Room of the Marion Public Library until March 31.
The Grant County Health Department, 401 S. Adams St. in Marion continues to offer Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters for walk-in clients every Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. We offer both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters, and Pfizer vaccinations for most age groups. Free At-Home COVID test kits are also available during regular business hours at the Health Department.
The Hive Mind Market Winter Pop-Up is every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in the historic Ridley Tower at 402 S. Washington St. in Marion. The market features unique vendors and local products.
