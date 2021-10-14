Ongoing
The Grant County Art Association's fall show will be on display at the Marion Public Library until Nov. 1. Event organizers say many pieces of art are for sale. The exhibit can be viewed during regular library business hours, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is located at 600 S. Washington St., in Marion.
The Gas City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual auction Oct. 11-17 this year. Final bidding will be at 9 p.m. Oct. 17. Registration is available online. For more information, visit www.gascity.org.
Oct. 16
The Orlando A. Somers Camp # 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet Oct. 16 at noon at the South Branch of the Howard County Public Library, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more information, call 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org
Oct. 23
Your Friends Closet will be open on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Appropriate restrictions (proper distancing/face coverings) are encouraged for everyone's safety and protection. The usual meal will not be served at this time. Everyone is welcome. Your Friends Closet is located at Maple Run Friends Church 4460 W 400 S Marion. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry that is filled with donations of clothing, household goods and other useful items.
Amvets Post 5 of Marion and the American Legion Post 95 of Jonesboro are joining together for a Trunk or Treat Spooktacular Night at the A.L. Post 95 Campground located at Ind. 22 and I-69 (look for a sign). The event will be Oct. 23, from 5-9 p.m. Free hotdogs and refreshments until they are gone. There will be hayrides, bobbing for rubber ducks, voting for best decorated campsite, games, activities and of course trick or treating and candy. The Famous Kount Kendy.
Epworth United Methodist Church, located at 105 W 8th St., Matthews, will host The Down East Boys with special guest Divinity Trio in concert on Saturday, Oct, 23. Doors open at 6 p.m., Concert starts at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Donations will be accepted. Limited seating. To buy tickets, please purchase them in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/downeast or call/text 765-667-0842.
Oct. 24
There will be a free choral concert Sunday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 624 S. Adams St., in Marion. The show features Taylor University Chorale and Sounds, a gospel choir and special guests. All are welcome.
Oct. 30
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, located at 1015 N. 300 W. (at the corner of Chapel Pike and 300 West), will hold a bazaar and bake sale Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Grant County Special Olympics is hosting an athlete, unified partner and volunteer call-out meeting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marion at the First Church of the Nazarene, 700 W Kem Road, Marion, IN 46952. Pizza and drinks will be served to athletes and volunteers attending.
Daughters of the American Revolution, General Francis Marion Chapter, normally meets the last Saturday of the month. Oct. 30 the chapter members will meet at 1:45 p.m. with the opening ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held in Meeting Room B of the Marion Public Library, masks are required and social distancing respected. Any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible.
Nov. 6
The public is invited to help raise donations for more than 20 local charities on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 3-6 p.m. at Club Run Golf Course at the 8th annual “Leading Men Who Cook” community fundraiser. To attend, sponsor, volunteer, or become a chef for this year’s event, visit the website: www.leadgrantcounty.org or contact Dianne Harris at 765.661.3071 or any LEAD Inc. Board Member. Meet the chefs and learn more about LEAD Inc. at www.leadgrantcounty.org.
Herbst United Methodist Church, located at 2561 South, 600 West, Marion, will host a Chicken Dinner, Bake Sale, Cookies & Noodles on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4-7 p.m. Adult Tickets are $9 in advance, and $10 at the door. Children's Tickets: Ages 6-12 are $4.50 in advance, and $5 at the door. Children 5 and under are Free. Carry-Outs Available at drive-thru or walk in at south doors.
Nov. 7
The Dick Quigley Music Festival kicks off Sunday Nov. 7, featuring Rod Notsger’s Fascinating Rhythm from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peru Maennerchor- 154 South Wabash Street. Combo Night will be held Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. featuring No Regrets Blues Band at the Peru High School Auditorium. 401 North Broadway. Saturday Nov. 13 will feature Big Band Night at 7 p.m. featuring the 19-piece Quigley Jazz Band at the Peru High School Auditorium. There will be a carry-in dinner Sunday Nov. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m., where attendees are asked to bring their favorite dish.
Nov. 11
Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W 8th St, Matthews, Indiana is pleased to announce Jeff & Sheri Easter in concert on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/easter or call/text 765-667-0842. Visit us online at www.matthewseumc.org.
Nov. 13
14th Annual Fall Coin Show on Saturday Nov. 13, 2021, located at the Grant County 4H Fairgrounds, 1403 State Road 18 East, Marion, IN. Free Admission 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Coins and paper money will be on display. There will be gold and silver bullion, food and refreshments, buying and selling, hourly door prizes. This event is open to the public.
First United Methodist Women will have their annual Chicken Noodle dinner on Nov. 13, 4 -7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church 624 S Adams St. Adults $9.00, children 5-12 $4.00 no charge for children 4 and under. Desserts by donation. Along with the Chicken Noodle dinner there will also be a craft show at our annex building 702 S. Adams 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If you would like to be a vendor, please contact Cathy Lane 765-661-3453.
