August 4-5
Converse Community Yardsales are Friday and Saturday, August 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Samaritan Ministries Fundraiser Yardsale is Friday and Saturday, August 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 605 E. Delphi St. in Converse. Samaritan Ministries provides food and clothing to those in need in the Oak Hill community.
August 7
The next Grant County Support Group meeting for the Alzheimer’s Association will be held Monday, August 7 at the Marion-Grant county Senior Center, 503 S Gallatin St. in Marion at 11:30 a.m. This group is to help equip caregivers with tools and support to help manage the experience of caring for a person living with dementia. For additional information, you may contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929 or reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association crisis line 24/7 at 1-800-272-3900.
“A New You” is a program on August 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that offers free haircuts, lunch and school supplies for Grant County students. Participating locations are: A Step Above and Top Notch Barbershop at 3230 S. Adams St., The Shop at 1001 N. Western Ave., Essential Cutz at 428 S. Washington St. in the Boston Hill Center, the Indiana Health Center at 925 S. Nebraska St., Pimp’D Out Cutz on South Washington Street, and Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne.
August 9
Meet ‘n’ Greet Cancer Support Group of Grant County will be on Wednesday, August 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lola’s Cafe at the Inn, 3910 S Washington St. in Marion. All patients, survivors, and caregivers are invited for food, drinks, giveaways and info on free community support group. Email Laura at csggrantcounty@gmail.com with any questions.
The Fairmount Lions Club will be hosting a free 2023 summer concert at The James Dean Memorial Stage at 300 East Madison St. in Play Acres Park in Fairmount. On Wednesday, August 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with THE VANDELLS will be providing the music for the evening. Food vendors are ROCKS CONCESSION AND THE EIS WAGON will be on site.
August 11-12
The Resurrection Lutheran Church Rummage and bake sale will be Friday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday August 12 from 9 to ? at 4407 S Adams St. There will also be a raffle at the end of the sale for a bouquet of gift cards totaling $100. Tickets $1 each or 7 for $5. Lots of variety from tools to clothes.
August 12
Common Thread Ministry will be hosting a luncheon on August 12. The luncheon will be at Lakeview Wesleyan Church 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Rachel Oneil, founder of “Little Dresses for Africa” and “Britches for Boys”. Come hear how God turned her vacation into a lifelong ministry of helping children in Africa and beyond. To reserve a seat, please RSVP to juliablosser@yahoo.com or Catmack52@gmail.com or call 765-669-2779 or 765-661-5451 by July 31.
August 25
Epworth Church, 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is pleased to announce Legacy Five in concert on Friday, August 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Seating is limited. To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.epworthworship.com/l5 or call/text 765-667-0842.
August 30
There will be an Ice Cream Social on August 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Marion-Grant County Senior Center. $5 fundraiser. Plenty of informative booths with delicious toppings.
Ongoing
Youth Cooking Lessons – 2 More Tuesdays: July 25 and August 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Herbst United Methodist Church kitchen. Cost is $40, (but scholarships are available.) Contact Pastor Laura at pastorlaura herbstumc@gmail.com
Community Gentle Yoga, Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Herbst United Methodist Church at 2561 S 600 W in Marion. Bring a mat or blanket and dress comfortably. No experience necessary. Walk-ins are welcome!
Seniors Group on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. On Wednesdays, Herbst United Methodist Church hosts a Community Senior Cards and Cookies (or pie/cake) group in the the Fellowship Hall. All seniors are welcome.
Cancer Support Group is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the YMCA Board Room. Our Cancer Support Group sponsored by Cancer Resources of Grant County, IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and the YMCA of Grant County is facilitated by Pastor Laura of Herbst United Methodist Church. Adult patients, survivors, and/or caregivers living-in or being treated-in Grant County are welcome. Contact Pastor Laura at pastorlauraherbstumc@gmail.com for more information.
The Herbst United Methodist Church Community Art Group meets in the Fellowship Hall on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own project and supplies to work on.
