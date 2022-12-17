December 17
Your Friends Closet will be open Saturday December 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items. Everyone is welcome.
December 19
Justice Intermediate School 6th grade band concert, also featuring the 5th grade world drumming ensemble and the Marion High School jazz ensemble, is Monday, December 19 at 6 p.m. in the Justice gym.
December 20
The 1973 Marion High School class will have their luncheon at OBI’s Barbecue, 402 S. Washington St, Marion, at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Discussion will be next year’s 50th class reunion. Those who know of any ‘73 classmates who are not on social media, please have them call Tim A. Wentz at 765-668-4042, or tawentz.1@gmail.com. Sponsors are being sought for the reunion. Donations and RSVP’s can be sent to Tim A. Wentz, 1011 N. Audonbon Dr. Marion, In. 46952. Emails of classmates are also being sought for the committee. As more details on the reunion are set the reunion will be updated in a post.
December 24
First United Methodist Church is holding their Christmas Eve services on Saturday, December 24 at 624 S Adams Street. There will be an informal service at 4 p.m. and a traditional candlelight service at 11 p.m.
January 3
St. James Lutheran Church will be conducting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1206 N. Miller Avenue, Marion. Please sign up at redcross.org to schedule an appointment to give blood. There is a great need. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@stjamesmarion.org.
For consideration for the To-Do column, email requests to editor@chronicle -tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events.
