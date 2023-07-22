July 22
Your Friends Closet will be open Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items. Everyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you. We are open the 4th Saturday of every month.
The Grant County Sheriff’s chaplaincy program is holding a motorcycle benefit ride on Saturday, July 22. Registration is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and kickstands are up at 10:45 a.m. Cost is $15 for a single and plus $5 for a passenger. The start of the ride is 214 E 4th St. and ends at Brandt’s HD Wabash. Entertainment is provided and a food truck will be on-site. All proceeds go to the chaplaincy program.
A drive-through tenderloin dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grant Memorial Park, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, with proceeds to support the Boys & Girls Club of Grant County. Pre-sale tickets are available for $10 at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery Office. Dinners will include tenderloin, chips and a drink.
The Downtown Neighborhood Block Party is on Saturday, July 22. The Marion Senior Center, 503 S Gallatin St. in Marion will begin at 1 p.m. with Euchre and Bingo games. This will end at 4 p.m. The Marion Public Library, 600 S Washington St. will begin at 1:30 p.m. with kid’s fun activities and ends at 3 p.m. The First United Methodist Church, 624 S Adams St. will begin at 5:30 p.m. with live music from the Checkered Vans, food trucks, snow cones, kid’s activities, and games. This ends at 9:00 p.m.
July 25-27
The Marion Health Auxiliary will be hosting a fundraiser featuring The Nutman Company USA. This vendor provides fresh products which include chocolates, nuts, fruit and nut mixers and candy. The fundraiser will be at the hospital Allpice cafe’ for 2 days and at the 330 building lobby for 1 day. All proceeds go to hospital needs. The fundraiser is open Tuesday July 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Allspice Cafe, Wednesday July 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allspice Cafe and Thursday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the 330 Building lobby.
July 26
The Matthews Cemetery Association will hold their Annual Public Meeting at the Matthews Lions Club Den on July 26 at 7 p.m. The Board of Directors will provide financial information, information concerning projects that were completed, and a list of future projects that are being planned, and allow time for attendees to ask questions for any concerns that they may have.
The Fairmount Lions Club will be hosting a free 2023 Summer Concerts at The James Dean Memorial Stage at 300 East Madison St. in Play Acres Park in Fairmount. On Wednesday, July 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Phil Dirt and The Dozers will provide the music for the evening. Food vendors are Rock’s Concession and The EIS Wagon will be on site.
St. James Lutheran Church will be conducting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1206 N. Miller Ave. in Marion. Please sign up at redcross.org to schedule an appointment to give blood. There is a great need. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@ stjamesmarion.org.
August 2
The Fairmount Lions Club will be hosting a free 2023 Summer Concerts at the James Dean Memorial Stage at 300 East Madison St. in Fairmount. On Wednesday, August 2 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with INDY ANNIES BAND will provide the music for the evening. Food vendors are 3 Bears Concession and The Eis Wagon will be on site.
August 7
The next Grant County Support Group meeting for the Alzheimer’s Association will be held Monday, August 7 at the Marion-Grant county Senior Center, 503 S Gallatin St. in Marion at 11:30 a.m. This group is to help equip caregivers with tools and support to help manage the experience of caring for a person living with dementia. For additional information, you may contact Sabrina Wilds at 765-662-3929 or reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association crisis line 24/7 at 1-800-272-3900
Ongoing
Newlon Metals, Inc. has partnered with the Marion-Grant County Senior Center to promote recycling and help raise funds for the Center. Folks can drop off their recyclable metals at Newlon, 634 S. Lincoln Blvd, and ask the staff to direct the proceeds to the Senior Center. Aluminum, iron, brass, copper and car batteries are all accepted for recycling Monday through Saturday. For specific information about what can and cannot be recycled, call Newlon at 765.662.1305. The Senior Center relies on donations to provide a wide variety of services, programs and activities to enhance elder living in Grant County. It is located at 501 S. Gallatin in Marion and can be reached at 765.662.6772.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edward jones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.