February 21
Soil & Water Conservation District Annual Meeting and Banquet is Tuesday Feb. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the 4-H Fairgrounds. The guest speaker topic is Urban Farming. Fee is $5 for the meal. Tickets can be purchased by calling 765-668-8983 or 765-651-2413. RSVP to GrantCounty INSWCD@gmail.com.
February 25
Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items. Located at Maple Run Friends Church 4460 W 400 S in Marion, it will be open Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Marion High School Black History Club presents “The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, on the main stage at the Walton Performing Arts Center at Marion High School, 750 W. 26th St. Tickets: $7.
Epworth United Methodist Church at 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is hosting Brian Free & Assurance with special guest The Riddells in concert on Saturday, February 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., Concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating is available. To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www. matthewseumc.org/bfa or call/text 765-667-0842.
March 1
The Grant County Support Group for the Alzheimer’s Association will be meeting on Wed. March 1. There will be two opportunities to connect with other caretakers: Obi’s BBQ in Downtown Marion at 11 a.m. and an evening meeting will take place at Pierce Church in Upland at 6:30 p.m. Meetings last approximately 1 hour. We are also forming our Grant County team for the Walk To End Alzheimer’s and welcome local residents, business and churches/organizations to participate. There are many options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds @ Sabrina.wilds@edwardjones.com or by calling 765-662-3929. For 24/7 support please reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association @ 1-800-272-3900 for additional resources and updated research information.
March 2
The Hostess House will host the Black History Celebration Dinner Theater on Thursday, March 2 beginning at 6 p.m. The Marion High School Black History Club will present “The Watsons Go to Birmingham-1963.” A buffet dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and the program follows at 7. Dinner is $20 which includes tax and gratuity. Reservations are accepted by calling 765-664-3755 by Tuesday, Feb. 28.
March 3-4
Gas City First United Methodist Church is having a rummage sale at 213 East South A St. on Friday March 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday March 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.
March 5
Please join us at Marion First Friends Church at 2211 N Wabash Rd. in Marion. at noon and vote for your favorite tasting chili, during our yearly Chili Cook Off. For info on entering your chili contact First Friends at 765-662-0078. Proceeds used for Christian Education Goals.
March 10
The Madison Grant Elementary PTO Auction is March 10 at Summitville Elementary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction starts at 6. Items for sale include tickets to Holiday World, Cincinnati Red, Wilstem Safari, gift baskets, Discovery Flight from the Marion Airport, homemade signs and more.
March 18
The Marion Coin Club will host its 64th Annual Spring Coin Show Saturday, March 18 at the Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds at 1403 State Road 18 East in Marion. The show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public at no cost. Visitors can see coins and paper money on display and gold and silver bullion. Food and refreshments will be available. Buying and selling will also take place at the show and there will be hourly door prizes.
Affordable health screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions will be available on Saturday, March 18 at Hart’s Celebration Center at 3031 E 450 N in Marion. Pre-registration is required. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifeline screening.com.
City Life SwitchUp Youth Center is holding a baked potato dinner on Saturday, March 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 100 N 1st St. in Van Buren. The meal is available as dine in or carry out, including toppings, a drink and a dessert for the price of a free will donation. All proceeds benefit the Switchup building fund.
Ongoing
Registration is open for the Grant County Historical Society Annual Dinner. The dinner will be Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Meshingomesia Country Club at 2225 N. Lagro Rd. in Marion. Presentation to follow dinner by acclaimed author Ray E. Boomhower at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. Registration is available at the Indiana Room of the Marion Public Library until March 31.
The Grant County Health Department, 401 S. Adams St. in Marion continues to offer Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters for walk-in clients every Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. We offer both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters, and Pfizer vaccinations for most age groups. Free At-Home COVID test kits are also available during regular business hours at the Health Department.
Upward Bound at Indiana Wesleyan University’s enrollment is open now for incoming freshmen and high school students. Students in Upward Bound can attend college preparation and life skill workshops and receive academic support in a six-week summer program. Visit www.ubiwu.org.
The Hive Mind Market Winter Pop-Up is every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in the historic Ridley Tower at 402 S. Washington St. in Marion. The market features unique vendors and local products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.