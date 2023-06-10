June 9-10
First Christian Church is hosting a spring rummage sale on Friday and Saturday at 1970 N Wabash Ave. Times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. There is also a sack sale Saturday only.
June 10
Common Thread Ministry will be hosting a Sewing and Fellowship brunch on June 10, from 9am till noon at Lakeview Wesleyan Church. You do not have to know how to sew to attend. Some sewing machines will be provided. Please enter thru door A. For more information contact Diane 765-506-6668 or Julia Ann 765-669-2779.
June 11
Laura Whittenberger, a NYC based singer/performer will present a concert in the sanctuary of Marion First United Methodist Church – 624 S. Adams Street. Laura is a graduate of Indiana University and Peabody Conservatory. The concert is free to the community at 2 p.m.
June 12
Monday, June 12 at 9 a.m. at the Marion Train Station, the Marion High School class of 1973 will meet for a breakfast reunion. Order from the menu and pay as we depart. We hope to see all of our ‘73 classmates. Topic of discussion will be our Giant 50th reunion. RSVP to the breakfast would be appreciated. For the August Reunion, mail in your $25 pp RSVP to Tim A. Wentz, 1011 N. Audobon Dr. Marion, In. 46952, or Venmo, Steve Wright. Checks made payable to the MHS Class of 1973. The paid RSVP must be sent in by August 6th, or you can pay Tim at the breakfast. Visit our class on FB at MHS Class of 1973.
June 12-16
In combination with Gas City Baptist, Fairmount Baptist, Summitville First Baptist and Alexandria First Baptist churches, Revival Services will be held Monday June 12 through Saturday, June 16 at the Summitville First Baptist Church 700 E. Mill St. Summitville at 6 p.m. each evening. Special music will be Breaking Bread on June 14 and The King’s Four on June 17.
June 14
The Fairmount Lions Club is hosting the free 2023 Concerts Summer Series at The James Dean Memorial Stage in Play Acres Park at 300 East Madison Street in Fairmount. The next concert of the season will be on Wednesday, June 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., featuring The Moon Cats from Fairmount featuring Mark Most. Playing the 50’s and 60’s ROCK-N-ROLL Music.
June 21
The Fairmount Lions Club is Hosting the free 2023 Concerts Summer Series at The James Dean Memorial Stage in Play Acres Park at 300 East Madison Street in Fairmount. The next Concert of the season will be on Wednesday, June 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., featuring John Kirkwood of the Soulshot Band. Food vendors Danger Dogs and 3 Bears Concession will be on site. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the night with friends and family.
June 19-23
Sunnycrest Baptist Church is hosting its Vacation Bible School “Keepers of the Kingdom June 19-23 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day. It is open to ages 4 through 12. For more information, call 765-664-3047 or go to sunnycrestchurch.org
June 24
The History Center at the Marion Public Library will present Sharon Wilson, Hostess House Historian on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. in the Forrest Room, located in the History Center. The topic of the presentation is “The Hostess House: Eight Literary Connections”. For more information, please call the History Center at 668-2900, ext. 1145 or 1131.
Dan’s Fish and Tenderloin Fry will be at Sunnycrest Community Church at 1921 W. Bradford St. in Marion on Saturday, June 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. The fish fry is for carry-out orders only. Admission tickets may be purchased before June 24 from any church member or in the church office Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $12 and profits will support ministry projects for the church. For more information, please call the church office at 765-662-6040.
The 9th Street Gang Car Club will be Hosting the 18th Annual Open Car Show at Play Acres Park at 300 East Madison Street in Fairmount, Indiana. From 9am-12-4pm, Spectators FREE, Model Car Contest, DJ, Dash Plaques to the First 600, Rain or Shine, $ 10.00 Entry Fee, over 140 Awards, $ 100.00 Entry Drawings & Club Participation, NSRA Safety Inspections, Coveted Wolfman Award, Proceeds to Charity, 9th Street Gang Car Club, 765-674-4520/ylaj@sbcglobal.net or 765-618-5171/jd82camaro@gmail.com
June 26-30
St. James Lutheran Church, located at 1206 N. Miller Avenue, will be hosting Vacation Bible School, June 26 through June 30 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Theme will be “STELLAR.” Enjoy dramas, Bible stories, games, interest centers, crafts, music and snacks. Ages 4 to those entering 6th grade are welcome to attend.
July 15
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will hold its 15th Annual Sand Sculpture Artfest on Saturday, July 15 at the Splash House in Marion. Times are the following: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Building. 1-1:30 p.m. – Community Voting. 1:30 p.m. – Speakers and Awards. Donate or Register to Build by July 4 at linktr.ee/casasandscrupture 2023. For more information, email casa@grantcounty.net or call 664-1891.
Ongoing
Newlon Metals, Inc. has partnered with the Marion-Grant County Senior Center to promote recycling and help raise funds for the Center. Folks can drop off their recyclable metals at Newlon, 634 S. Lincoln Blvd, and ask the staff to direct the proceeds to the Senior Center. Aluminum, iron, brass, copper and car batteries are all accepted for recycling Monday through Saturday. For specific information about what can and cannot be recycled, call Newlon at 765.662.1305. The Senior Center relies on donations to provide a wide variety of services, programs and activities to enhance elder living in Grant County. It is located at 501 S. Gallatin in Marion and can be reached at 765.662.6772.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edwardjones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
