May 12-13
All-City Art Show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, art on display from Marion Community Schools students of all levels, along with interactive art for visitors to take part in, enter at the main doors of the Walton Center, 750 W. 26th St., Marion. Also includes music performances in the Little Theatre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Full schedule available at marion.k12.in.us.
Marion High School wind ensemble and jazz band 1 concert, 5:30 p.m. on the main stage at the Walton Performing Arts Center, 750 W. 26th St., Marion.
May 13
The Spring Craft Show is at First United Methodist Church at 624 S. Adams St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 13.
Grant County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale is Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Meadows at Matter Park. Tomato, pepper, herb and vegetable plants are each only $3.
May 15
McCulloch Junior High School 7th grade choir concert, 6 p.m., at the MJH auditorium, 3528 S. Washington St.
May 16
McCulloch Junior High School 8th grade choir concert, 6 p.m., at the MJH auditorium, 3528 S. Washington St.
May 17
The Grant County Historical Society will meet on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:15 p.m. in Meeting Room B of the Marion Public Library. The public is invited to join and help us continue to preserve our history.
McCulloch Junior High School bands spring concert, 6 p.m., on the main stage at the Walton Performing Arts Center, 750 W. 26th St., Marion.
May 18
Justice Intermediate School sixth-grade band concert, 6:30 p.m., Justice gym, 720 N. Miller Ave., Marion.
May 19
The annual Town of Swayzee Rummage Sales will be held Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. Sign-up sheets may be picked up in Swayzee at Swayzee Marathon, Swayzee Library, and the Town Clerk’s Office. Sign-up sheets may also be found online at swayzee.org. Sign-up sheets need to be turned in by May 19 to be included on the map of sales. For more information, contact Gloria Reed at 765-922-7505 or e-mail swayzee rummage@gmail.com
Ongoing
Bridges to Health is holding its second annual silent basket auction. Those interested in placing bids can stop by the clinic at 119 S. Washington St. in Marion Mondays through Thursdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 27.
Newlon Metals, Inc. has partnered with the Marion-Grant County Senior Center to promote recycling and help raise funds for the Center. Folks can drop off their recyclable metals at Newlon, 634 S. Lincoln Blvd, and ask the staff to direct the proceeds to the Senior Center. Aluminum, iron, brass, copper and car batteries are all accepted for recycling Monday through Saturday. For specific information about what can and cannot be recycled, call Newlon at 765.662.1305. The Senior Center relies on donations to provide a wide variety of services, programs and activities to enhance elder living in Grant County. It is located at 501 S. Gallatin in Marion and can be reached at 765.662.6772.
The Alzheimer’s Association is forming the Grant County team for the Heartland Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Muncie on Saturday, Sept. 23 and welcomes local residents, business and churches/organizations to donate and/or participate. There are many other options on how you can contribute to the Walk. You may contact Sabrina Wilds at Sabrina.wilds@edward jones.com or by calling 765-662-3929.
May 20
The Garden Club of Marion will have their annual plant sale Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Matter Park Pavilion. A variety of plants and garden art will be available for purchase. Funds will be used to support local charities and State and National Garden Club projects.
Epworth Church, 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is pleased to announce Anthem Edition (formerly The Old Paths) with special guest The Shirah Brothers in concert on Saturday, May 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthews eumc.org/ anthem or call/text 765-667-0842.
May 22
Justice Intermediate School sixth-grade choir concert, 6:30 p.m., Justice cafeteria, 720 N. Miller Ave., Marion.
May 27
The Walk to Remember by Needham, Storey and Wampner is on Saturday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. in Grant Memorial Park, rain or shine. The community is coming together for a free event, including a one-mile memorial walk and a ceremonial biodegradable balloon release with the reading of the names of loved ones. RSVP to 765-662-7295 by Wednesday, May 24.
May 29
The Matthews Cemetery Association will be holding their annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m. The service is to honor our fallen veterans for their sacrifice and service to our nation. Keynote speaker this year will be Commander Mark Atkinson, U.S. Navy Retired. Music will be provided by Sweet Sounds and the Honor Guard from Greentown, IN. Bringing lawn chairs is recommended.
May 30
St. James Lutheran Church will be conducting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1206 N. Miller Ave. in Marion. Please sign up at redcross.org to schedule an appointment to give blood. There is a great need. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@stjamesmarion.org.
June 3
Epworth Church, 105 W 8th St. in Matthews is pleased to announce Quartet Classic in concert on Saturday, June 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Relive southern gospel hit songs from the 1980s and 1990s with a live band! Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, please purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthews eumc.org/qc/ or call/text 765-667-0842.
June 4
Marion High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony, 2:30 p.m. in Bill Green Arena, 750 W. 26th St., Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.