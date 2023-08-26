August 26
Drive up or sit down in the Fellowship Hall for the Herbst UMC Annual Tenderloin Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. For $12, enjoy a delicious tenderloin sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and chips as well as some soft-serve ice cream. (Children under 12-years-old pay only $5.) For more information, contact Pastor Laura at pastorlauraherbstumc@gmail.com, Herbst UMC, 2561 S 600 W, Marion, IN 46953.
Chapel Pike Wesleyan Church Missions Vendor Fair and Car Show will be Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2171 W Chapel Pike Marion IN 46952. The car show will have many classic cars and trucks and vendors will sell homemade crafts and goods. Food trucks will also be available.
On Saturday, August 26, the 9th Street Gang Car Club will be hosting an OPEN JD CRUISE-IN Car Show at 300 East Madison Street at Play Acres Park in Fairmount. There is a $ 5 entry fee to enter the show. Show is from 4 to 8 p.m. Unique Awards at 7:30 p.m. There will be music and food. Free admission to the public. Contact persons are Leroy Johns at 765-674-4520 Cell 765-398-5224 and JD Ramsey Cell at 765-618-5171. Rain or Shine.
Your Friends Closet, located at Maple Run Friends Church at 4460 W. 400 S, will be open Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Your Friends Closet is a sharing ministry filled with donated items.
August 30
There will be an Ice Cream Social on August 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Marion-Grant County Senior Center. $5 fundraiser. Plenty of informative booths with delicious toppings.
September 9-10
Swayzee Days will be September 9-10. This year the theme is First Responders Appreciation Day. The parade will be at noon on the 9th. Please contact Britney Riner at swayzeetown@gmail.com for more details.
Ongoing
The Marion Salvation Army Corps is offering beginning archery classes for anyone in fifth grade or older. The four-week training program will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at The Salvation Army, 359 N. Bradner Ave. Students should attend all four classes. The cost is $10 for the entire four weeks. All equipment is provided. Class size is limited. To register or for more information, contact The Salvation Army at 765-664-6536.
Community Gentle Yoga, Mondays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Herbst United Methodist Church at 2561 S 600 W in Marion. Bring a mat or blanket and dress comfortably. No experience necessary. Walk-ins are welcome!
Seniors Group on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. On Wednesdays, Herbst United Methodist Church hosts a Community Senior Cards and Cookies (or pie/cake) group in the the Fellowship Hall. All seniors are welcome.
Cancer Support Group is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in the YMCA Board Room. Our Cancer Support Group sponsored by Cancer Resources of Grant County, IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and the YMCA of Grant County is facilitated by Pastor Laura of Herbst United Methodist Church. Adult patients, survivors, and/or caregivers living-in or being treated-in Grant County are welcome. Contact Pastor Laura at pastorlauraherbstumc@gmail.com for more information.
The Herbst United Methodist Church Community Art Group meets in the Fellowship Hall on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own project and supplies to work on.
Marion Health’s Parish Nurse Program will be hosting a free basic education class for RN’s interested in becoming a Parish Nurse. Class will begin on Monday, August 21 and will continue every Monday and Thursday evening until September 14. Time is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Class will be held in the 330 building on the ground floor in the Diabetes Education Classroom. For more information, please contact Jen Banker at parishnurse@marionhealth.com or call 765-660-6553.
